Realme P4s 5G is Launching in India Tomorrow with a Samsung Display

Realme has confirmed a new phone for the Indian market namely Realme P4s 5G. This new phone will be launched tomorrow in the market, on August 26, 2026. The company has confirmed that it will feature a display from Samsung. This device is being launched by the brand to capitalise on the strong demand for the P series phones in the country. It is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset and along with that the device’s battery and IP ratings are out in the open ahead of the launch. Let us take a look at everything which is confirmed about the Realme P4s 5G.

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Realme P4s 5G Launch Details in India

Realme P4s 5G will launch in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC with the HyperVision+ AI chip. The display will come with support for 144Hz refresh rate and feature a Samsung M14 flagship level panel. This will support 1.5K resolution and come with an OLED panel. The high resolution of the display will be supported by the peak brightness of 6500nits and HDR10+ certification. There is also Netflix HDR support.

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Realme P4s 5G has been confirmed to feature an 8000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It can deliver up to three days of usage in a single charge. The Realme P4s 5G will also feature a 50MP AI camera feature OIS support. It will also come with IP68, IP69, and IP66 ratings. The official prcing of the phone and its memory variants will be revealed only after the launch.