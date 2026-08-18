Vodafone Idea Offers Unlimited Calling and 5GB Data Every 30 Days at Rs 7.50 Per Day

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 675 for customers looking for unlimited voice calling and extended service validity. The plan remains active for 90 days, allowing subscribers to keep their Vi number active for approximately three months with a single recharge.
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Key Highlights
The Vi Rs 675 prepaid plan offers 90 days of service validity.
Customers receive unlimited voice calls throughout the validity period.
The plan provides 5GB of mobile data every 30 days.
Its effective cost works out to Rs 7.50 per day.
Additional data usage after the applicable quota is charged at 50 paise per MB.
SMS messages are chargeable and are not bundled with the plan.
The plan is currently listed in the Rajasthan telecom circle.
The Vi Rs 675 plan is available in the Rajasthan telecom circle. With an effective cost of Rs 7.50 per day, it may appeal to voice-focused customers who primarily access the internet through Wi-Fi and require only a limited amount of mobile data.
Vodafone Idea Rs 675 Plan Benefits
The Rs 675 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls for its entire 90-day validity period. It also offers 5GB of mobile data every 30 days. This means the data benefit is allocated across three separate 30-day periods rather than being provided as one combined quota for the entire validity.
The included data can be used for basic online activities such as messaging, checking emails, accessing digital-payment applications and occasional web browsing. However, customers who regularly stream videos, attend video calls or download large files may require a plan with a higher data allowance.
At Rs 675 for 90 days, the plan’s effective cost works out to Rs 7.50 per day. It is also equivalent to approximately Rs 225 for every 30 days of connectivity.
Unlimited calling is the principal benefit of the Vi Rs 675 plan. Customers can make local and national voice calls throughout the 90-day validity period without having to track a separate calling allowance.
The offering could be suitable for customers who use Wi-Fi at home or work and need mobile data mainly while travelling or when Wi-Fi is unavailable. It may also be considered for a secondary Vi connection or a number used primarily for voice calls.
Unlike conventional daily-data plans, this recharge does not provide a fresh data allowance every day. Instead, users receive 5GB for each 30-day period. Customers should therefore monitor their usage if they depend on mobile data frequently.
Additional Data and SMS Charges
Once the applicable 5GB data quota is exhausted, further mobile-data usage is charged at 50 paise per MB. Since this can increase the overall cost for heavy-data users, customers should check their remaining allowance before continuing to use chargeable data.
Complimentary SMS benefits are not included with the plan. Vi charges Re 1 for every local SMS and Rs 1.50 for every STD SMS sent by the customer.
The plan also does not include any additional subscriptions or special-offer benefits. Its value proposition is centred on unlimited voice calling, limited periodic data and extended service validity.
A Convenient 90-Day Recharge Option
For customers with modest mobile-data requirements, Vi’s Rs 675 plan combines unlimited calling with the convenience of a longer recharge cycle. Subscribers do not need to complete another validity recharge every 28 or 30 days, while the periodic 5GB data allowance provides access to essential online services.
The plan is currently listed for Vodafone Idea customers in Rajasthan. Subscribers should verify its availability and benefits through the Vi application or an official Vi recharge channel before making a payment, as prepaid-plan availability can differ between telecom circles.
Overall, the Rs 675 plan provides a straightforward voice-focused option with 90 days of validity at an effective cost of Rs 7.50 per day.
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FAQs
What benefits does the Vodafone Idea Rs 675 plan provide?
The Vi Rs 675 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls, 5GB of mobile data every 30 days and 90 days of service validity.
What is the effective daily cost of the Vi Rs 675 plan?
The plan costs Rs 675 for 90 days, which works out to an effective price of Rs 7.50 per day.
How much data is included with the Vi Rs 675 plan?
Customers receive 5GB of data for every 30-day period during the plan’s 90-day validity. The data is allocated periodically rather than provided as one combined quota.
Does the Vi Rs 675 plan include free SMS messages?
No complimentary SMS allowance is listed with the plan. Local SMS messages cost Re 1 each, while STD SMS messages cost Rs 1.50 each.
What happens after the included data is exhausted?
After the applicable 5GB data quota is exhausted, additional mobile-data usage is charged at 50 paise per MB.