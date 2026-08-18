Vodafone Idea Offers Unlimited Calling and 5GB Data Every 30 Days at Rs 7.50 Per Day

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 675 for customers looking for unlimited voice calling and extended service validity. The plan remains active for 90 days, allowing subscribers to keep their Vi number active for approximately three months with a single recharge.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights The Vi Rs 675 prepaid plan offers 90 days of service validity.

Customers receive unlimited voice calls throughout the validity period.

The plan provides 5GB of mobile data every 30 days.

Its effective cost works out to Rs 7.50 per day.

Additional data usage after the applicable quota is charged at 50 paise per MB.

SMS messages are chargeable and are not bundled with the plan.

The plan is currently listed in the Rajasthan telecom circle.

The Vi Rs 675 plan is available in the Rajasthan telecom circle. With an effective cost of Rs 7.50 per day, it may appeal to voice-focused customers who primarily access the internet through Wi-Fi and require only a limited amount of mobile data.

Vodafone Idea Rs 675 Plan Benefits

The Rs 675 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls for its entire 90-day validity period. It also offers 5GB of mobile data every 30 days. This means the data benefit is allocated across three separate 30-day periods rather than being provided as one combined quota for the entire validity.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits

The included data can be used for basic online activities such as messaging, checking emails, accessing digital-payment applications and occasional web browsing. However, customers who regularly stream videos, attend video calls or download large files may require a plan with a higher data allowance.