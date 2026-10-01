Vi Business Partners Cisco to Accelerate Enterprise Network Transformation

Vodafone Idea’s enterprise arm, Vi Business has announced a partnership with Cisco to help enterprises in securing their networks and improving their performance. In the AI (artificial intelligence) era, networks have become a critical component for the companies. The networks of companies need to be secure and robust and efficient to manage resources and costs. India’s SD-WAN market is growing rapidly, and as per industry estimates, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% to USD 14.6 billion by 2031.

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Vi Business has been offering Hybrid SD-WAN services to enterprises for several years now. The company is modernising the enterprises Wide Area Network (WAN) network infrastructure bringing together SD-WAN, security and multi-cloud integration delivered through end-to-end managed services with diverse connectivity options across the leased lines, broadband, and cellular networks.

The Vi Business Hybrid SD-WAN solution is powered by Cisco Meraki. Meraki’s single dashboard makes it easy for customers to manage their SD-WAN using application and performance aware routing, and security along with built-in Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. Backed by Vi Business’ nationwide connectivity, enterprises benefit from a fully managed Hybrid SD-WAN service with a single point of contact, proactive monitoring, lifecycle management and a unified service experience. Delivered through a service-based model, the solution eliminates upfront capital investments while enabling businesses to scale as their networking needs evolve.

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“Enterprises today require secure, agile networking solutions that map directly to their evolving strategic goals. By integrating advanced cloud-managed SD-WAN, wired and wireless networking and built-in security we enable enterprises to centrally manage distributed networks while radically simplifying operations. Combined with our nationwide connectivity, cloud-managed networking capabilities, fully managed services, and end-to-end support, our collaboration with Cisco ensures our clients build resilient, scalable, and future-ready networks,” said M P Sunil Kumar, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.