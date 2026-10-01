Vivo X Fold 6 Global Variant Confirmed with Specifications

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has announced the Vivo X Fold 6 5G for the international markets. The phone had already been launched in China in July 2026. The Vivo X Fold 6 is the best foldable ever launched by Vivo, and it should likely come in the beautiful blue variant to India as well. The device has a slim body and features a super powerful imaging hardware. Let us take a look at the specifications which are confirmed.

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Vivo X Fold 6 5G Specifications

Vivo X Fold 6 5G has an 8.02-inch 2K+ LTPO AMOLED inner display wth 2504 x 2312 pixels resolution. The cover screen is 6.51-inch in size with support for 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and up to 5000nits of peak brightness. The Vivo X Fold 6 5G packs a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

The device runs on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box. It includes features such as Multi-Split Screen, Multi-Task Workbench, and AI Cross App Drag. The Vivo X Fold 6 5G has a 200MP with OIS and ZEISS T* Coating paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP sensor at the front. It will also be able to support 100x ZEISS HyperZoom.

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The device has a 6900mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The device will carry IP58, IP59, IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for dust and water resistance. The company has not yet announced the pricing for the Vivo X Fold 6 5G. The global variant is also going to be offered in Prism Black and Horizon Blue. For India, the launch is expected to be on October 6, 2026. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments.