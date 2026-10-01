OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in New Jade Mist Colour

OnePlus, a Chinese tech maker, has launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r in a new Jade Mist colour option. The Nord Buds 3r were already available in Aura Blue and Ash Black. The company is likely trying to capitalise on the festive season sales. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r were the highest selling TWS earbuds across channels in 2026. The Nord Buds 3r have a strong consumer appeal, because they offer a long-lasting battery life, immersive sound, and smart features. The new colour variant will be available on the Amazon Great Indian Festive sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

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OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India – Jade Mist

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r will be available in India for Rs 1,599 (inclusive of the bank offer). The Nord Buds 3r will deliver up to 54 hours of total playtime. This makes these one of the longest lasting TWS earbuds in the OnePlus audio lineup. This new earphone comes with TUV Rheinland Battery Health Certification. They will last long for the users, not just in charging, but also in battery health. Even after a 1000 charges, you will get to see a consistent performance from product.

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The earbuds come with IP55 rating which makes it durable against dust and water. The Nord Buds 3r come with Bluetooth 5.4 and 47ms low latency in Game Mode for responsive gaming, alongside dual-device connection and Google Fast Pair for convenient connectivity. Users can also access features including AI Translation, Tap 2 Take, Aqua Touch and Find My Earbuds, adding greater convenience to everyday use.