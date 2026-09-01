GNM Expands US Network Footprint With New York Point of Presence

GNM has expanded its network footprint in the United States with the launch of a new point of presence (PoP) in New York. The new deployment is located at Digital Realty’s JFK12 facility at 60 Hudson Street, one of the major interconnection hubs in the city.

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Key Highlights GNM has launched a new point of presence at Digital Realty’s JFK12 facility at 60 Hudson Street in New York.

New York becomes GNM’s third announced US location after Ashburn and Miami.

The deployment expands connectivity between GNM’s North American infrastructure and its established European network.

Services available through the platform include IP transit, remote peering, Ethernet and Layer 2 connectivity, wavelength services and international transport.

GNM currently operates more than 90 points of presence and connects over 750 networks globally.

The company has reported peak network traffic of approximately 10.9 Tbps.

GNM plans to add more locations and connectivity options across North America.

The New York PoP becomes GNM’s third announced location in the United States, joining its existing presence at Equinix DC2 in Ashburn and Equinix MI1 in Miami.

According to GNM, the expansion will allow networks connecting in New York to access its North American connectivity infrastructure and extend their reach into the company’s established European network.

Connecting North America and Europe

The New York location forms part of the wider GNM Connectivity Platform, which combines multiple connectivity services through the company’s international network.

Networks connecting to GNM at 60 Hudson Street will be able to access peering and connectivity options within North America, extend their connectivity into Europe, or use a combination of the two through a GNM connection.