GNM Expands US Network Footprint With New York Point of Presence
GNM has launched a new point of presence at Digital Realty’s facility at 60 Hudson Street in New York. The deployment expands GNM’s presence in the United States alongside its existing locations in Ashburn and Miami.
GNM has expanded its network footprint in the United States with the launch of a new point of presence (PoP) in New York. The new deployment is located at Digital Realty’s JFK12 facility at 60 Hudson Street, one of the major interconnection hubs in the city.
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Key Highlights
GNM has launched a new point of presence at Digital Realty’s JFK12 facility at 60 Hudson Street in New York.
New York becomes GNM’s third announced US location after Ashburn and Miami.
The deployment expands connectivity between GNM’s North American infrastructure and its established European network.
Services available through the platform include IP transit, remote peering, Ethernet and Layer 2 connectivity, wavelength services and international transport.
GNM currently operates more than 90 points of presence and connects over 750 networks globally.
The company has reported peak network traffic of approximately 10.9 Tbps.
GNM plans to add more locations and connectivity options across North America.
According to GNM, the expansion will allow networks connecting in New York to access its North American connectivity infrastructure and extend their reach into the company’s established European network.
Connecting North America and Europe
The New York location forms part of the wider GNM Connectivity Platform, which combines multiple connectivity services through the company’s international network.
Networks connecting to GNM at 60 Hudson Street will be able to access peering and connectivity options within North America, extend their connectivity into Europe, or use a combination of the two through a GNM connection.
The services available through the platform include IP transit, remote peering, Ethernet and Layer 2 connectivity, wavelength services based on dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM), and international transport.
GNM said the platform is intended to allow network operators and other customers to obtain multiple connectivity services from the same provider instead of establishing separate arrangements with several companies.
“New York is a major step for us because we’re bringing more than a new PoP to the market,” said Alex Surkov, Head of Business Development at GNM.
Surkov added that a network connecting to GNM in New York can reach both North America and Europe while selecting the connectivity services it requires. According to him, consolidating these services through GNM can provide customers with greater flexibility, simpler operations and a more cost-efficient way to expand across regions.
GNM’s Growing US Presence
GNM’s connectivity services in the United States are now available at three locations:
Digital Realty’s facility at 60 Hudson Street in New York
Equinix DC2 in Ashburn
Equinix MI1 at 50 Northeast 9th Street in Miami
The company entered the North American market with points of presence in Miami and Ashburn. Adding New York gives GNM a presence in another major US connectivity market and provides an additional access point to its international infrastructure.
The company said its broader international network currently comprises more than 90 points of presence and over 750 connected networks. GNM also reported peak traffic of approximately 10.9 Tbps across its infrastructure.
GNM plans to continue expanding its North American footprint by introducing additional locations and connectivity options as its network develops. However, the company has not disclosed the locations or timeline for its next phase of expansion.
GNM operates an international connectivity platform offering services including IP transit, GNM-IX internet exchange connectivity, remote peering, Ethernet and Layer 2 services, wavelength connectivity and international network transport.
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FAQs
Where has GNM launched its new point of presence?
GNM has launched its new point of presence at Digital Realty’s JFK12 facility at 60 Hudson Street in New York.
How many locations does GNM have in the United States?
GNM has announced connectivity services at three US locations: New York, Ashburn and Miami.
What services will GNM offer through its New York PoP?
The platform provides access to IP transit, remote peering, Ethernet and Layer 2 connectivity, wavelength services based on DWDM technology, and international network transport.
How does the New York PoP support international connectivity?
The New York deployment allows connecting networks to access GNM’s North American infrastructure and extend their connectivity into the company’s established European network.
How large is GNM’s international network?
GNM says its international network comprises more than 90 points of presence, connects over 750 networks and carries peak traffic of approximately 10.9 Tbps.