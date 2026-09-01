Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 15W First Look

Xiaomi has revealed that it is going to bring the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank to India on September 8, 2026. Alongside this, there will be another power bank which will not be so thin, but will pack more capacity and an in-built cable along with faster charging support. Now, we can take a look at why Xiaomi UltraThin Magentic Power Bank could be something most iPhone users or people with phones that support magnetic wireless charging will prefer.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Sandeep Sharma, Associate Director, Marketing and PR at Xiaomi India has shared some pictures of the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank online. Along with the pictures, he has shared a few things about the device. First let’s take a look at the images.

Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank First Look at Design

You can take a look at the images here and see just how thin it is. It can attach magnetically to the back of your phone and you can fit it inside the pocket. It is extremely portable. The design is very sleek and modern. You can see that when compared to a pencil, it is still thinner. You can also carry this power bank inside your wallet. Further, the company claims that it is Flight Safe.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Xiaomi has confirmed in a landing page for the product that it will feature a 5000mAh capacity and support 15W fast-charging. It weighs just 98 grams, and thus will be very easy to carry anywhere. For reference, your phone might weigh somewhere in the range of 180-220 grams on average. So it is half of that weight, which is very light. We have already seen a Orange and Silver colour variant on the landing page. We are not sure if there are any other colour options, but at least these two are going to be there. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for the launch of these products.