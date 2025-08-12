GNM Completes Sofia PoP Upgrade with 400G-Capable Platform

New infrastructure enhances regional connectivity, reduces latency, and strengthens network resilience across South-Eastern Europe.

Highlights

  • GNM deploys Arista 7800R3 platform at its Sofia PoP.
  • Native 400G capability supports growing interconnection demands.
  • Dual DWDM paths via Belgrade and Romania ensure resilience.

GNM Completes Sofia PoP Upgrade with 400G-Capable Platform
Global backbone provider GNM has completed the modernisation of its point of presence (PoP) in Sofia, deploying the Arista 7800R3 — a carrier-grade platform with native 400G capability. The company announced on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, that the upgrade is part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen its optical backbone and meet increasing interconnection demands across South-Eastern Europe.

Also Read: GNM Expands Network with First PoP in Budapest




Path Diversity and Low-Latency Performance

The Sofia node now serves as a key hub for high-throughput transit traffic from the Balkans, Turkey, the Middle East and the Caucasus. It features two fully independent DWDM paths — one via Belgrade and another through Romania — designed to provide path diversity, automated failover and consistent low-latency performance. The site is fully integrated into GNM's meshed DWDM backbone, offering onward connectivity to major European hubs including Bratislava, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, Warsaw and Stockholm.

Also Read: GlobalNet Launches New Point of Presence in Zurich

Expanded Service Portfolio for Clients

Customers at the Sofia site have access to a range of services, including high-capacity 100G and 400G DWDM transport, direct and remote access to GNM-IX, IP Transit with BGP community-based policy control, and Layer 2 services backed by stringent service-level guarantees.

Also Read: GlobalNet Completes Deployment of Ring-Based DWDM Network Across Central Europe

"The Sofia upgrade is an important step in the ongoing development of GNM's core infrastructure in the region. One of the first customers to use the new platform was a European network operator that provisioned a 100G DWDM service over both available paths, along with a GNM-IX peering connection. The deployment delivered a measurable reduction in latency to Frankfurt, around 18 percent, and significantly improved recovery times during incidents. It's a clear example of how infrastructure investment directly enhances service performance for our clients," said Alex Surkov, Head of Development at GNM.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

