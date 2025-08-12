Nelco, Eutelsat Ink Pact to Deliver OneWeb LEO Satellite Services in India



Nelco Limited, a Tata Group company and one of India's satellite communication service providers, has signed an agreement with Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across the country. Under the pact, Nelco will partner with OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat's local operating entity, to offer low-latency LEO connectivity for customers on land, at sea and in the air. The services will cover India's borders, territorial waters, and remote regions, catering to government, defence, and enterprise applications while enhancing connectivity in underserved areas.

Also Read: Cisco Working with Indian Telcos, Validates Starlink Integration to Enable Satellite Broadband









Agreement to Expand LEO Satellite Services

"These capabilities will strengthen India's digital infrastructure and national security, while ensuring reliable connectivity in underserved areas. Nelco is well geared to offer these services to its customers as soon the OneWeb LEO services become commercially operational in the country," Nelco said in a joint statement on Monday, August 11, 2025.

P J Nath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nelco, said: "This partnership marks a significant step in enabling reliable, secure, and high-speed communication solutions based on LEO services for critical sectors across land, sea, and air. It reflects our strategy to provide comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity services for advancing India’s digital ecosystem and supporting the country's strategic communication needs."

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC and Director of OneWeb India, added: "This agreement strengthens our strategic footprint in one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing connectivity markets and underscores our commitment to supporting India's digital and security ambitions."

Also Read: Satellite Internet Key for Rural India, Says DoT Official

Eutelsat Group

Headquartered in Paris, the Eutelsat Group was formed through the merger of the company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator, with a fleet of 34 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.