Redmi Turbo 6 Max, the successor to the Turbo 5 Max, will pack the largest battery on a Xiaomi phone ever. The device was earlier rumoured to pack a 10000mAh battery. But now, the phone is supposed to pack a 11000mAh battery. This is the largest ever that Xiaomi has ever put in a phone. The Turbo lineup from Redmi has been focused on performance. These are the phones one would pick for gaming. The Turbo 5 Max packs a 9000mAh battery, which is also big, but a 1100omAh battery will be even bigger.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications (Expected)

Redmi Turbo 6 Max has been tipped to pack a 11000mAh battery rated 40.72Wh, said Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo. The Turbo 6 Max has been tipped to pack a battery exceeding 10000mAh. The device is also expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. The phone has been tipped to come with a 7-inch flat OLED 2K resolution and an estimated 185Hz refresh rate.

The display panel is supposed to use LIPO packaging, partially allowing for extremely narrow bezels measuring around 1mm on all four sides. The Turbo 6 Max is said to be rebranded as POCO X9 Pro Max for the globally market.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Redmi Turbo 6 will likely not make it to India. In India, we could see the vanilla Turbo 6, which will be the successor to the Turbo 5. The Redmi Turbo 5 is a powerful device, which is geared for performance. In India, on Amazon, the device has even received a price cut, which is cool for people looking to buy a new product in its segment.