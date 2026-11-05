Redmi Turbo 6 Max Could Pack a 11000mAh Battery

Redmi Turbo 6 Max, the successor to the Turbo 5 Max, will pack the largest battery on a Xiaomi phone ever. The device was earlier rumoured to pack a 10000mAh battery. But now, the phone is supposed to pack a 11000mAh battery. This is the largest ever that Xiaomi has ever put in a phone. The Turbo lineup from Redmi has been focused on performance. These are the phones one would pick for gaming. The Turbo 5 Max packs a 9000mAh battery, which is also big, but a 1100omAh battery will be even bigger.

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Redmi Turbo 6 Max Specifications (Expected)

Redmi Turbo 6 Max has been tipped to pack a 11000mAh battery rated 40.72Wh, said Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo. The Turbo 6 Max has been tipped to pack a battery exceeding 10000mAh. The device is also expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. The phone has been tipped to come with a 7-inch flat OLED 2K resolution and an estimated 185Hz refresh rate.

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The display panel is supposed to use LIPO packaging, partially allowing for extremely narrow bezels measuring around 1mm on all four sides. The Turbo 6 Max is said to be rebranded as POCO X9 Pro Max for the globally market.

The Redmi Turbo 6 will likely not make it to India. In India, we could see the vanilla Turbo 6, which will be the successor to the Turbo 5. The Redmi Turbo 5 is a powerful device, which is geared for performance. In India, on Amazon, the device has even received a price cut, which is cool for people looking to buy a new product in its segment.