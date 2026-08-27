Vivo X500 Series to Feature a 2nm Dimensity Chip

Vivo has now confirmed the launch of X500 series in September. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the cameras and its details. Now, Vivo has confirmed that the X500 series will feature the first 2nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The chip has been jointly developed by Vivo and MediaTek to power the new upcoming device series. The X500 Pro devices will be the first to feature Blue Crystal x Dimensity 2nm flagship chip. The name of the chipset has not been revealed. However, everything points towards the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. It will be built on TSMC’s N2P process, 2nm that is.

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Vivo X500 to Feature a New Premium Chip

Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming X500 series will come with a chip which will have a 2 + 3 + 3 tri-cluster design. There will be two ARM C2-Ultra super cores, three C2-premium large cores, and three C2-Pro medium cores. The chip will also have a new GPU architecture.

The chipset will be able to support high quality images and video capture. There is a dedicated professional log video hardware zone for 4K 120fps 10-bit recording that’s ready for colour grading straight out of the camera. The upgraded NPU handles 60fps autofocus across every 4K focal length.

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The new Vivo phone will use its own imaging chip which will be able to deliver industry’s first 4K Dolby Portrait video. It will be able to get the skin tones and dynamic range without extra editing. Theere will be a new AI processor which will handle one-tap video highlights. Further, a jointly developed XDZ engine will add hardware level super-resolution for zoomed-in footage. We are definitely going to see something special with the Vivo X500 series as and when it launches. Firstly, it will be a China launch, and then the devices will make it to the global market in the coming quarter.