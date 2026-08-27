Google Play Code Not Working? Check Your Account Country and Currency

A Google Play code can add prepaid balance to an account, but redemption may fail when the code, account country, currency, or user location does not meet Google’s requirements.

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Key Highlights Confirm that an Indian Google Play code is denominated in INR.

Check the country configured on the recipient’s Google Play account.

Users may need to be physically present in the country where the code was purchased.

Enter redemption codes without spaces or dashes.

Verify that a physical card was activated by the retailer.

Review the account carefully before confirming redemption.

Retain the receipt and purchase confirmation.

Never share a Google Play code as payment for unrelated services.

According to Google Play Help, gift cards can be redeemed and used only in the country and currency in which they were purchased. The country or region listed on the Google Play account must also match the market where the card or promotional code is offered.

This means a valid code may still produce an error if it was issued for another country, uses a different currency,y or is being redeemed through an account configured for a different region.

Also Read: Google’s Android Pulse App Appears on Play Store: What is it?

Check the Card’s Country Before Paying

Before purchasing a Google Play gift card, users should confirm that it is intended for India and denominated in INR. The country configured on the recipient’s Google Play account must also match the card’s region.

Google’s support page lists Indian gift cards in fixed denominations of Rs 100, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,500, as well as variable values ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 5,000. Availability can depend on the retailer and type of card.