Many online games allow players to buy virtual currency and cosmetic items. These purchases may initially appear small, but repeated transactions can add up to more than parents expect.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Explain the real-money value of virtual currencies to children.

Establish a gaming budget before purchases begin.

Require parental approval or authentication for transactions where available.

Review parental-control settings on every device and account.

Avoid keeping a payment card connected unless necessary.

Check the account region, value and redemption instructions before buying a gift card.

Protect passwords, verification codes and digital gift-card codes.

Review receipts and account activity regularly.

Virtual currency can make the real cost less obvious. A child may see the price in coins, points, or another in-game unit rather than rupees. When a game offers bundles of different sizes, it can be difficult to calculate how much money is spent on each item.

This does not mean that every in-game purchase is a problem. Digital items can be part of the entertainment experience, and many families may be comfortable allocating money for them.

The important consideration is whether parents understand the payment process and establish clear limits before purchases begin.

Also Read: Cloud Gaming vs Downloaded Games: Why Your Internet Connection Matters More Than You Think

Understand How In-Game Currency Works

Virtual currency is usually purchased using real money and then added to a gaming account. Players can spend the balance on eligible content within the game or platform.

Once money has been converted into virtual currency, children may focus on the remaining in-game balance rather than its original monetary value.