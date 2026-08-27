Children Can Spend More Inside Games Than Parents Realise: How to Set Safer Limits
Virtual currencies can make the real cost of in-game purchases less obvious to children. Parents can reduce unexpected spending by establishing budgets, enabling purchase controls and carefully managing payment methods.
Virtual currency can make the real cost less obvious. A child may see the price in coins, points, or another in-game unit rather than rupees. When a game offers bundles of different sizes, it can be difficult to calculate how much money is spent on each item.
This does not mean that every in-game purchase is a problem. Digital items can be part of the entertainment experience, and many families may be comfortable allocating money for them.
The important consideration is whether parents understand the payment process and establish clear limits before purchases begin.
Gaming platforms may provide tools for managing purchases, communication, privacy, and playtime. Depending on the service, parents may be able to require approval for transactions, restrict spending, receive notifications, or protect purchases using a password or PIN.
These settings should be reviewed on every device the child uses. Controls set on one console, smartphone, or computer may not apply to other devices or accounts.
Parents should confirm the child is using the correct age-appropriate account rather than an unrestricted adult profile.
Avoid Storing Payment Details Unnecessarily
Saving a payment method makes transactions faster and may allow purchases in fewer steps. If a card remains connected, parents should enable purchase authentication where available and avoid sharing passwords or security codes.
Regular account checks help identify unfamiliar transactions early. Purchase receipts and notifications should not be ignored, even when amounts appear minor. Several small payments over a short period may indicate the spending limit is not working.
Protect Accounts and Digital Codes
Strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication can help protect gaming accounts. Children should be told never to share passwords, verification codes, or gift card codes with friends, strangers, or people claiming to offer free items.
Offers of promising free virtual currency in exchange for login information should be treated with caution.
Parents should use the official account and redemption process, review the product conditions, and retain the purchase confirmation until the code has been successfully redeemed.
The objective is not simply to block every purchase. In-game spending can become an opportunity to teach children about budgeting, waiting, and making choices within a fixed allowance.
Clear rules, parental controls, and regular conversations work better together than any single measure.
When children understand that virtual items carry a real cost, they are better placed to make considered decisions. Parents, meanwhile, can reduce surprises by monitoring activity and keeping payment settings under their control.
Image Credits: Roblox
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FAQs
Why can virtual currency make spending difficult to track?
Virtual currencies display prices in coins, points or other in-game units instead of rupees. This can make the connection between a digital item and its actual monetary cost less obvious.
Can gift cards help parents limit in-game spending?
Gift cards can help allocate a predefined amount without permanently storing a bank card on the gaming account. However, parents must still monitor how the balance is used.
Should parents save their payment cards on gaming accounts?
It may be safer to avoid storing payment information unnecessarily. If a card remains connected, parents should enable purchase authentication and protect the account with a secure password.
What should parents check before buying virtual-currency gift cards?
Parents should verify the account region, card value, supported platform, product conditions and redemption instructions before purchasing.
How can parents protect children from virtual-currency scams?
Children should be taught never to share login credentials, verification codes or gift-card codes. Offers promising free virtual currency in exchange for account information should be treated cautiously.