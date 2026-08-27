Xbox Gift Cards in India: Balance, Codes and Subscriptions Explained

Xbox users can encounter gift cards, game download codes, and subscription codes. These products may look similar, but they provide different benefits after redemption.

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Key Highlights

  • An Xbox gift card provides flexible Microsoft account balance.
  • A game code generally unlocks the product specified in its description.
  • A subscription code activates an eligible membership for a defined period.
  • Downloadable content may require ownership of the corresponding base game.
  • Codes may differ by console, PC storefront, edition and region.
  • Microsoft account funds cannot be transferred between regions.
  • Microsoft lists an account-balance limit of Rs 50,000 for India.
  • Buyers should verify the signed-in Microsoft account before redeeming a code.

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An Xbox gift card adds prepaid value to a Microsoft account. A game code unlocks a specified title or downloadable product, while a subscription code activates an eligible Xbox membership for a set period. Buyers should check the product description rather than assume that every Xbox-branded code works the same way.

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How Xbox Gift Cards Work

According to Microsoft Support, Microsoft and Xbox gift cards, download codes, and tokens are redeemed through a Microsoft account. Once redeemed, a compatible gift card’s value adds to the account balance and can be spent on eligible products via the Microsoft Store online, Windows, or Xbox.

When considering an Xbox gift card in India, buyers should confirm the currency, supported region, and product description before paying. A gift card usually adds to the account balance instead of automatically providing a specific game or subscription.