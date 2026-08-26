Apple Event for iPhone 18 Pro Confirmed for September 9 2026

Apple has just announced the next launch event for September 9, 2026. Apple has named this event ‘Surprise and Shine’. There is definitely a new surprise loading by Apple for the tech fans during the event. We expect that surprise will be the company’s first foldable. This device is rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models during the event. For the first time in many years, Apple is likely going to skip the base iPhone 18 launch and only launch the Pro models. Of course, there will also be an iPhone Ultra, which we have mentioned, would be the company’s first foldable.

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What time will Apple Event 2026 Start in India?

Apple has announced that the next Apple event is scheduled for September 9, 2026. The launch event has been slated for 10:30 PM IST for India. This time, the launch event is likely going to be opened and addressed by the new CEO of Apple, John Ternus.

Apple’s next launch event will likely be one of the most important ones for the company. This launch event will livestreamed globally for the users and Apple fans to watch. We expect new Watch series as well from Apple. This will be the Watch Series 12. Then, there is another Watch expected to be launched by the brand. It is the Watch Ultra. We could see the Apple Watch Ultra 4 coming to the market. Apple Watch Ultra series has been targeted towards athletes and extreme sport enthusiasts. Whereas the regular Watch series has always been targeted towards the regular users.