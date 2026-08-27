YouTube Launches Gifts in India as Virtual Gifting Expands Across Live Streams

YouTube has launched Gifts in India, giving viewers a new way to support and interact with creators during live streams. The feature introduces virtual items that appear as animated overlays, expanding YouTube’s set of fan-engagement and creator-monetization tools.
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Key Highlights
Google’s YouTube just introduced YouTube Gift features, allowing Indian viewers to send gifts to their favourite creators using Jewels.
The gifts for India include Vada Pav, Chai Toast, Pani Puri and regional expressions.
Eligible creators can visit the Earn hub in YouTube Studio to activate and access the Virtual Items module.
Viewers first purchase Jewels in bundles. These Jewels can then be used to send animated Gifts without requiring a separate payment for every individual interaction.
The Gifts appear as overlays on the live stream, allowing fans to show appreciation or react in real time.
The creator receives Rubies when Gifts are sent. YouTube describes Rubies as representing the creator’s earnings from the feature, distinguishing them from the virtual currency purchased by viewers and the value recorded for creators.
India-Themed Gifts Introduced
YouTube has created a range of Gifts specifically for the Indian rollout. These include virtual Vada Pav, Chai Toast and Pani Puri, along with expressions such as Badhai Ho, Kem Cho, Macha and All Izz Well.
Eligible creators can enable the feature in the Earn hub in YouTube Studio. They must follow the activation process and accept YouTube’s Virtual Items Module before Gifts can be enabled on their live streams.
Once activated, Gifts become available on applicable live broadcasts. YouTube said enabling Gifts removes access to Super Stickers during live streams.
YouTube has not described Gifts as a replacement for all its other monetization features.
Indian viewers already have several ways to support creators, including Channel Memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers and Super Thanks, subject to eligibility and availability.
YouTube Highlights India’s Creator Growth
Alongside the launch, YouTube highlighted the expansion of India’s creator economy.
The company said the number of Indian YouTube channels earning seven figures or more in revenue in rupees increased by over 20% year-on-year, based on its internal data from December 2025.
YouTube also cited an Ipsos Creator Optics survey from May 2025 in which 92% of surveyed Indian creators agreed that the platform helps them build a deep community with their audience.
Gifts add another potential revenue stream centered on those communities. Its effectiveness for an individual creator will depend on factors such as eligibility, audience engagement, live-stream frequency, and whether viewers choose to purchase and send virtual items.
YouTube’s launch in India reflects the broader use of virtual currencies and digital gifts across live-streaming services. Different platforms use their own currencies, account identifiers, gift catalogs, and payment processes.
Users considering a Poppo Live recharge should verify the recipient’s account details, the selected coin package, the payment amount, and the applicable terms before completing the transaction. Entering incorrect account information could result in the virtual currency being credited to the wrong user, depending on the platform’s process.
Viewers should also understand how much real money they are spending when purchasing virtual currency.
Bundles and platform-specific units can make the monetary value of an individual Gift less immediately apparent, particularly when several items are sent in a single broadcast.
What the Launch Means
YouTube Gifts brings India into the platform’s evolving virtual-gifting ecosystem while giving live creators an interactive way to earn.
The use of Jewels, Gifts, and Rubies creates a system in which viewer appreciation can be publicly displayed during a stream and reflected in the creator’s earnings.
For viewers, the feature adds more ways to participate in live communities. For creators, it offers an additional monetization option alongside YouTube’s established fan-support features.
As virtual gifting expands, transparent pricing, clear account information and deliberate spending will remain important. The feature may make live streams more interactive, but viewers should continue to treat virtual currency as real expenditure and set limits that suit their budgets.
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FAQs
What is YouTube Gifts?
YouTube Gifts is a live-streaming feature that allows viewers to send animated virtual items to eligible creators. The Gifts appear as overlays during the live broadcast.
How do viewers send Gifts on YouTube?
Viewers purchase Jewels in bundles and use them to send Gifts during eligible live streams. They do not need to complete a separate payment for every individual Gift.
How do creators earn through YouTube Gifts?
When viewers use Jewels to send Gifts, creators receive Rubies. YouTube describes Rubies as representing the creator’s earnings generated through the feature.
Which India-themed Gifts are available?
YouTube has introduced virtual Gifts inspired by Vada Pav, Chai Toast and Pani Puri. It also offers expressions such as Badhai Ho, Kem Cho, Macha and All Izz Well.
How can creators enable YouTube Gifts?
Eligible creators can visit the Earn hub in YouTube Studio, complete the activation process and accept the Virtual Items Module. Once Gifts are enabled, Super Stickers will no longer be available during their live streams.