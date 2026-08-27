YouTube Launches Gifts in India as Virtual Gifting Expands Across Live Streams

YouTube has launched Gifts in India, giving viewers a new way to support and interact with creators during live streams. The feature introduces virtual items that appear as animated overlays, expanding YouTube’s set of fan-engagement and creator-monetization tools.

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Key Highlights Google’s YouTube just introduced YouTube Gift features, allowing Indian viewers to send gifts to their favourite creators using Jewels.

The gifts for India include Vada Pav, Chai Toast, Pani Puri and regional expressions.

Eligible creators can visit the Earn hub in YouTube Studio to activate and access the Virtual Items module.

The India rollout adds Jewels, which viewers can purchase in bundles and use to send Gifts during eligible live streams.

When a viewer sends a Gift, the creator receives Rubies, which represent earnings generated through the feature.

YouTube said Gifts are intended to make live interactions more expressive while providing eligible creators with another way to diversify their revenue.

The launch arrives as platforms increasingly experiment with virtual items that allow audiences to participate financially during live broadcasts.

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How YouTube Gifts Work

Viewers first purchase Jewels in bundles. These Jewels can then be used to send animated Gifts without requiring a separate payment for every individual interaction.

The Gifts appear as overlays on the live stream, allowing fans to show appreciation or react in real time.

The creator receives Rubies when Gifts are sent. YouTube describes Rubies as representing the creator’s earnings from the feature, distinguishing them from the virtual currency purchased by viewers and the value recorded for creators.