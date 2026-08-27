Apple Music Is Getting Smarter Lyrics, Better AutoMix and Hi-Res Audio on TV
Apple Music is expanding its lyrics tools, improving AutoMix and bringing Hi-Res Lossless Audio to tvOS. Here is what the upcoming updates include and how Apple Music plans are currently structured in India.
Apple Music is preparing another round of service improvements, with Apple announcing expanded lyrics tools, better AutoMix transitions, and higher-quality audio support for television users. The changes form part of Apple’s wider updates across its services and software platforms.
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Key Highlights
Lyrics Translation will support seven additional language pairings.
Lyrics Pronunciation will expand with five new pairings.
AutoMix will provide more immersive transitions between songs.
Apple Music will bring AutoMix to HomePod and tvOS.
Hi-Res Lossless Audio will become available through Apple TV 4K.
The Apple Music Individual plan currently costs Rs 139 per month in India.
Apple Music Classical is included with eligible Apple Music plans.
Availability may vary by device, software, language and region.
The upcoming additions focus on making songs easier to understand across languages, improving transitions between tracks, and extending Apple Music’s audio capabilities to more home entertainment devices.
Apple said Lyrics Translation will expand to seven additional language pairings. These include translations from English into French, German, Italian, Korean and Spanish, along with French-to-English and Japanese-to-English support.
The feature uses machine learning, refined by language experts. Apple says this approach is intended to preserve the emotion, cultural context, and original meaning of a song while presenting its lyrics in another language.
Lyrics Pronunciation is also expanding with five additional language pairings.
The feature is designed to help listeners sing along when a song is in a language or uses a writing system they may not know.
The new pairings include Arabic to Romanized Arabic, English to Hangul, English to Katakana, Japanese to Hangul and simplified Mandarin Chinese to Katakana. Language availability will therefore remain specific rather than extending automatically to every song or market.
Apple is also improving AutoMix, which creates transitions between songs by analyzing their audio characteristics.
The company says the updated experience will provide transitions that feel more immersive and engaging.
AutoMix is also set to expand beyond its existing devices. Apple said the feature will become available through Apple Music on tvOS and HomePod, extending the automated mixing experience into home listening setups.
The feature is intended to create a more continuous listening flow, but its behavior may depend on the songs being played and the supported software or device configuration.
Apple Music will bring Hi-Res Lossless Audio to tvOS in addition to standard Lossless Audio.
Subscribers with compatible external speakers can access higher-resolution playback on Apple TV 4K.
The hardware requirements are important because Hi-Res Lossless generally requires an appropriate external audio setup.
The feature will therefore not produce the same result across all television or speaker configurations.
Apple Music Plans in India
Apple’s India website currently lists the Individual plan at Rs 139 per month, with the first month free for new subscribers. The Family plan costs Rs 229 per month and can be shared with up to five other people through Family Sharing.
The Student plan is listed at Rs 69 per month after the introductory period and includes access to Apple TV.
4Apple Music Classical is included with the Student, Individual, and Family plans at no extra cost.
Apple says the service includes more than 100 million songs, ad-free listening, offline downloads, Spatial Audio and lossless audio.
Apple Music is available on Apple devices, Android, Windows, supported smart TVs, and other compatible devices.
Apple Account Balance and Subscriptions
Apple Support says an eligible Apple Account balance can be used for subscriptions such as Apple Music.
Users considering an iTunes card should check its country, currency, and stated redemption purpose before purchasing, as codes may be restricted to the country or region where they were obtained.
Some purchases may still require another valid payment method to remain on file. Users should also ensure that a compatible code is redeemed on the correct Apple Account, as the resulting balance is available to that account.
Apple has positioned these additions as part of its upcoming services and software updates. Exact availability can vary by device, operating system, language, and region.
Users interested in Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, or AutoMix on home devices, or in Hi-Res Lossless through Apple TV, should check the final compatibility requirements when the corresponding software releases become available.
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FAQs
What is changing in Apple Music’s Lyrics Translation feature?
Apple is expanding Lyrics Translation to seven additional language pairings, including English-to-French, German, Italian, Korean and Spanish.
What does Lyrics Pronunciation do?
Lyrics Pronunciation helps listeners sing along with songs written in unfamiliar languages or writing systems by providing pronunciation assistance.
Is AutoMix coming to Apple TV and HomePod?
Yes. Apple says AutoMix will become available through Apple Music on tvOS and HomePod.
What is required for Hi-Res Lossless Audio on Apple TV?
Subscribers will need Apple TV 4K and compatible external speaker equipment to access Hi-Res Lossless playback through tvOS.
How much does Apple Music cost in India?
Apple currently lists the Individual plan at Rs 139 per month, the Family plan at Rs 229 per month and the Student plan at Rs 69 per month. Introductory offers and eligibility conditions may apply.