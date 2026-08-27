Apple Music Is Getting Smarter Lyrics, Better AutoMix and Hi-Res Audio on TV

Apple Music is preparing another round of service improvements, with Apple announcing expanded lyrics tools, better AutoMix transitions, and higher-quality audio support for television users. The changes form part of Apple’s wider updates across its services and software platforms.

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Key Highlights Lyrics Translation will support seven additional language pairings.

Lyrics Pronunciation will expand with five new pairings.

AutoMix will provide more immersive transitions between songs.

Apple Music will bring AutoMix to HomePod and tvOS.

Hi-Res Lossless Audio will become available through Apple TV 4K.

The Apple Music Individual plan currently costs Rs 139 per month in India.

Apple Music Classical is included with eligible Apple Music plans.

Availability may vary by device, software, language and region.

The upcoming additions focus on making songs easier to understand across languages, improving transitions between tracks, and extending Apple Music’s audio capabilities to more home entertainment devices.

Also Read: Apple Event for iPhone 18 Pro Confirmed for September 9 2026

Lyrics Translation Expands

Apple said Lyrics Translation will expand to seven additional language pairings. These include translations from English into French, German, Italian, Korean and Spanish, along with French-to-English and Japanese-to-English support.

The feature uses machine learning, refined by language experts. Apple says this approach is intended to preserve the emotion, cultural context, and original meaning of a song while presenting its lyrics in another language.

Lyrics Pronunciation is also expanding with five additional language pairings.

The feature is designed to help listeners sing along when a song is in a language or uses a writing system they may not know.