Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 Plan is Great

Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 prepaid plan is a great option for the consumers looking for entertainment benefits, value, and a ton of data. Vi has been aggressively positioning its prepaid plans to win over the customers from Jio and Airtel. The Rs 1198 plan is just one of those attempts. The special thing about this plan is that it bundles Netflix subscription for the users. Netflix is a premium OTT (over-the-top) content platform. The access to Netflix could be of major value to the users. If you are looking to get this prepaid plan from Vi, check out the benefits in detail below.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1198 prepaid plan seems premium, but it is not that expensive given the benefits that it brings for the users. The plan bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 70 days of service validity for the users. This is just a little over two months. There is 100 SMS/day bundled as well. In the data benefits, things do not end here. There is also 5G benefit bundled here. If you have an eligible 5G device and are under the 5G coverage of Vodafone Idea, you will be able to get 5G data which is capped at 300GB every 28 days. Then there are more data offers.

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Users get access to Data Delight, which is 2GB of emergency data from Vi every month. There will be Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers bundled too, under which users get access to more data usage. The major entertainment benefit bundled with the plan is Netflix Basic susbcription (TV + mobile) for 70 days. Netflix Basic alone costs Rs 200 per month, if you were to puchase the subscription separately. So this definitely brings a lot of value to the table for the consumers. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about the offers.