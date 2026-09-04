From Gandhari to Dhamaal 4: Best OTT Releases This Week

This first weekend of September brings a new set of movies and TV shows to OTT screens, ranging from crime thrillers to psychological blockbusters. The list includes Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller Gandhari, R Madhavan’s G.D.N, where he plays an inventor, and the hit Dhamaal returns with its fourth movie, Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Next is the Tamil courtroom drama The Court, led by R Yogalakshmi, arriving on OTT this weekend. Kunchakoo Boban and Lijomol Jose’s Malayalam psychological thriller, Unmadham, is also set for release. Finally, we have added a bonus TV show, Jagamae Sangeetham, starring Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, and Prakash Raj, which will also be released on OTT this weekend.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is the list of the best TV shows and movies to watch this weekend in September 2026.
  • The list includes the best blockbuster movies like Gandhari, G.D.N, Dhamaal 4, Unmadham and TV shows like The Court and Jagamae Sangeetham
  • You can watch these movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and JioHotstar.

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You can watch the movies and TV shows listed below on prominent streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar. So if you want action thrillers or blockbuster psychological movies, let’s dive into the best movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend.

Also Read: From Chumbak to Bandar: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. Gandhari

from gandhari to dhamaal4 best ott releases this week

  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Director: Devashish Makhija
  • Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Jatin Sarna, Mita Vashisht.

Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh return to OTT screens with their new movie, Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija.

More on This Topic

The plot revolves around a mother, played by Taapsee Pannu, and her relentless efforts to rescue her kidnapped daughter, who went missing after a violent attack that left her blind.

As the delay drags on, she has no option but to go alone and find the child-trafficking network behind the kidnapping.

2. G.D.N

from gandhari to dhamaal4 bestottreleases this week

  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar
  • Cast: Madhavan, Priyamani, Yogi Babu
  • OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

Next up is R Madhavan’s Tamil movie GDN, listed among the best OTT releases this week in September. R Madhavan returns to OTT screens after a gap with GDN.

R Madhavan, who led and directed the biographical movie, has dedicated G.D.N. to the life of the prominent Indian inventor G.D. Naidu and to his fight against authorities who threatened his innovations. The movie is released on Netflix in India today.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

3. Dhamaal 4

from gandhari to dhamaal4 bestott releases this week

  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Director: Indra Kumar
  • Cast: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
  • OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

Dhamaal is a famous Bollywood comedy franchise that began in 2007. Over more than two decades, several parts have been released.

The latest, Dhamaal 4, came out in 2026 and features the main cast from the first three films: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. It also stars other well-known actors like Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, and Anjali Anand.

The new Dhamaal 4 movie revolves around four friends on a journey to find hidden treasure. Along the way, they face hilarious and dangerous situations that test their relationships.

After its theatrical run, the movie now has an official OTT release on Netflix and is available to stream starting today.

4. The Court

from gandhari to dhamaal4 bestottreleases this week

  • Where to Watch: JioHotstar
  • Director: Indra Kumar
  • Cast: Yogalakshmi Ramesh, V. Jayaprakash, and Arjun Syam Gopan
  • OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

A new Tamil courtroom TV show will air on JioHotstar. Its first season begins today with the premiere episodes.

The series follows a brilliant young lawyer named Yazhini, played by Yogalakshmi, who must stand against her famous lawyer father. Despite a stammer, she takes the case against him.

Also Read: From Cocktail 2 to Aakhri Sawal: Best OTT Releases This Week

5. Unmadham

from gandhari to dhamaal4 bestottreleases this week

  • Where to Watch: Sony LIV
  • Director: Kiran Das
  • Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijo Mol Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, and Vishak Nair
  • OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

If you are looking for a Mollywood blockbuster this weekend, Kunchacko Boban is back on OTT screens with his new movie Unmadham.

The storyline of Unmadham revolves around a police constable who finds a long-forgotten case and decides to reopen and reinvestigate it.

This leads him to become caught up in supernatural occurrences. He took up the case because he always wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a screenwriter.

Also Read: Airtel Invites India to Thank the Air Force This Independence Day

Bonus: Jagamae Sangeetham

from gandhari to dhamaal4 best ott releases this week

  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Director: Palnati Surya Pratap
  • Cast: Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, and Prakash Raj
  • OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

Prakash Raj returns to OTT screens with his new show, Jagamae Sangeetham. The first episode releases today on Amazon Prime Video.

The musical drama follows Balu, heir to a musical legacy, who falls in love with pop star Pallavi for her creative voice. Their relationship uncovers hidden family rivalries, putting the next generation of musicians at risk.

Here is the list of the best movies and TV OTT releases hitting screens this weekend. Are you excited to chill this weekend?

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FAQs

What are the best OTT releases this weekend?

Major OTT releases this weekend include Gandhari, G.D.N, Dhamaal 4, The Court, Unmadham, and Jagamae Sangeetham.

Where can I watch Gandhari?

Major OTT releases this weekend are Gandhari, G.D.N, Dhamaal 4, The Court, Unmadham, and Jagamae Sangeetham.

Where can I watch R Madhavan's G.D.N?

G.D.N, starring R Madhavan, is streaming on Netflix from September 4, 2026.

When does Dhamaal 4 release on OTT?

Dhamaal 4 arrives on Netflix September 4, 2026, after its theatrical release.

Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?

The new releases are spread across Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Amazon Prime Video.

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