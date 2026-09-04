From Gandhari to Dhamaal 4: Best OTT Releases This Week

OTT Release Date: September 3, 2026

Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh return to OTT screens with their new movie, Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija.

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The plot revolves around a mother, played by Taapsee Pannu, and her relentless efforts to rescue her kidnapped daughter, who went missing after a violent attack that left her blind.

As the delay drags on, she has no option but to go alone and find the child-trafficking network behind the kidnapping.

2. G.D.N

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Cast: Madhavan, Priyamani, Yogi Babu

Madhavan, Priyamani, Yogi Babu OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

Next up is R Madhavan’s Tamil movie GDN, listed among the best OTT releases this week in September. R Madhavan returns to OTT screens after a gap with GDN.

R Madhavan, who led and directed the biographical movie, has dedicated G.D.N. to the life of the prominent Indian inventor G.D. Naidu and to his fight against authorities who threatened his innovations. The movie is released on Netflix in India today.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

3. Dhamaal 4

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Cast: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh. OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

Dhamaal is a famous Bollywood comedy franchise that began in 2007. Over more than two decades, several parts have been released.

The latest, Dhamaal 4, came out in 2026 and features the main cast from the first three films: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. It also stars other well-known actors like Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, and Anjali Anand.

The new Dhamaal 4 movie revolves around four friends on a journey to find hidden treasure. Along the way, they face hilarious and dangerous situations that test their relationships.

After its theatrical run, the movie now has an official OTT release on Netflix and is available to stream starting today.

4. The Court

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Cast: Yogalakshmi Ramesh, V. Jayaprakash, and Arjun Syam Gopan

Yogalakshmi Ramesh, V. Jayaprakash, and Arjun Syam Gopan OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

A new Tamil courtroom TV show will air on JioHotstar. Its first season begins today with the premiere episodes.

The series follows a brilliant young lawyer named Yazhini, played by Yogalakshmi, who must stand against her famous lawyer father. Despite a stammer, she takes the case against him.

Also Read: From Cocktail 2 to Aakhri Sawal: Best OTT Releases This Week

5. Unmadham

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Director: Kiran Das

Kiran Das Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijo Mol Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, and Vishak Nair

Kunchacko Boban, Lijo Mol Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, and Vishak Nair OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

If you are looking for a Mollywood blockbuster this weekend, Kunchacko Boban is back on OTT screens with his new movie Unmadham.

The storyline of Unmadham revolves around a police constable who finds a long-forgotten case and decides to reopen and reinvestigate it.

This leads him to become caught up in supernatural occurrences. He took up the case because he always wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a screenwriter.

Also Read: Airtel Invites India to Thank the Air Force This Independence Day

Bonus: Jagamae Sangeetham

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Director: Palnati Surya Pratap

Palnati Surya Pratap Cast: Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, and Prakash Raj

Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, and Prakash Raj OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026

Prakash Raj returns to OTT screens with his new show, Jagamae Sangeetham. The first episode releases today on Amazon Prime Video.

The musical drama follows Balu, heir to a musical legacy, who falls in love with pop star Pallavi for her creative voice. Their relationship uncovers hidden family rivalries, putting the next generation of musicians at risk.

Here is the list of the best movies and TV OTT releases hitting screens this weekend. Are you excited to chill this weekend?

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