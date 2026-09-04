From Gandhari to Dhamaal 4: Best OTT Releases This Week
Let’s look at the best OTT releases coming this week. The list includes famous movies like Gandhari and the Mollywood movie Umandham, as well as TV shows like Jagamae Sangeetham. You can stream them on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV.
This first weekend of September brings a new set of movies and TV shows to OTT screens, ranging from crime thrillers to psychological blockbusters. The list includes Taapsee Pannu’s action thriller Gandhari, R Madhavan’s G.D.N, where he plays an inventor, and the hit Dhamaal returns with its fourth movie, Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Next is the Tamil courtroom drama The Court, led by R Yogalakshmi, arriving on OTT this weekend. Kunchakoo Boban and Lijomol Jose’s Malayalam psychological thriller, Unmadham, is also set for release. Finally, we have added a bonus TV show, Jagamae Sangeetham, starring Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, and Prakash Raj, which will also be released on OTT this weekend.
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Key Highlights
Here is the list of the best TV shows and movies to watch this weekend in September 2026.
The list includes the best blockbuster movies like Gandhari, G.D.N, Dhamaal 4, Unmadham and TV shows like The Court and Jagamae Sangeetham
You can watch these movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and JioHotstar.
You can watch the movies and TV shows listed below on prominent streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar. So if you want action thrillers or blockbuster psychological movies, let’s dive into the best movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend.
The plot revolves around a mother, played by Taapsee Pannu, and her relentless efforts to rescue her kidnapped daughter, who went missing after a violent attack that left her blind.
As the delay drags on, she has no option but to go alone and find the child-trafficking network behind the kidnapping.
2. G.D.N
Where to Watch: Netflix
Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar
Cast: Madhavan, Priyamani, Yogi Babu
OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026
Next up is R Madhavan’s Tamil movie GDN, listed among the best OTT releases this week in September. R Madhavan returns to OTT screens after a gap with GDN.
R Madhavan, who led and directed the biographical movie, has dedicated G.D.N. to the life of the prominent Indian inventor G.D. Naidu and to his fight against authorities who threatened his innovations. The movie is released on Netflix in India today.
Cast: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026
Dhamaal is a famous Bollywood comedy franchise that began in 2007. Over more than two decades, several parts have been released.
The latest, Dhamaal 4, came out in 2026 and features the main cast from the first three films: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi. It also stars other well-known actors like Ravi Kishan, Akshara Padwal, Esha Gupta, and Anjali Anand.
The new Dhamaal 4 movie revolves around four friends on a journey to find hidden treasure. Along the way, they face hilarious and dangerous situations that test their relationships.
After its theatrical run, the movie now has an official OTT release on Netflix and is available to stream starting today.
4. The Court
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Director: Indra Kumar
Cast: Yogalakshmi Ramesh, V. Jayaprakash, and Arjun Syam Gopan
OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026
A new Tamil courtroom TV show will air on JioHotstar. Its first season begins today with the premiere episodes.
The series follows a brilliant young lawyer named Yazhini, played by Yogalakshmi, who must stand against her famous lawyer father. Despite a stammer, she takes the case against him.
Cast: Akshay Lagusani, Sushmita Shetty, and Prakash Raj
OTT Release Date: September 4, 2026
Prakash Raj returns to OTT screens with his new show, Jagamae Sangeetham. The first episode releases today on Amazon Prime Video.
The musical drama follows Balu, heir to a musical legacy, who falls in love with pop star Pallavi for her creative voice. Their relationship uncovers hidden family rivalries, putting the next generation of musicians at risk.
Here is the list of the best movies and TV OTT releases hitting screens this weekend. Are you excited to chill this weekend?
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FAQs
What are the best OTT releases this weekend?
Major OTT releases this weekend include Gandhari, G.D.N, Dhamaal 4, The Court, Unmadham, and Jagamae Sangeetham.
Where can I watch Gandhari?
Major OTT releases this weekend are Gandhari, G.D.N, Dhamaal 4, The Court, Unmadham, and Jagamae Sangeetham.
Where can I watch R Madhavan's G.D.N?
G.D.N, starring R Madhavan, is streaming on Netflix from September 4, 2026.
When does Dhamaal 4 release on OTT?
Dhamaal 4 arrives on Netflix September 4, 2026, after its theatrical release.
Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?
The new releases are spread across Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Amazon Prime Video.