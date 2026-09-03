Four Airtel Recharges to Keep Your Digital World Going: September 2026 Edition

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers a range of plans that can help you keep your digital world going. From entry-level plans offering 2GB of data per day to additional OTT and data-bundled packs, Airtel prepaid users have multiple options to recharge and enjoy digital services, including experiencing Digital India.

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To use any of the data or OTT-bundled packs, you first need to have a base plan that offers service validity. This allows you to make outgoing calls, receive incoming calls, use data services, send and receive SMSes, and access other telecom services.

On top of this, if you still want to enjoy additional OTT or data benefits, you can recharge with one of Airtel’s three data packs mentioned below. Check out all the recharges and their benefits for September 2026.

Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan

Pack Type: Prepaid Unlimited Plan, Unlimited 5G Plan, Entry-Level 2GB Per Day Plan

Core Benefits: 2GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMSes per day. After the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. After the daily limit of 100 SMSes is reached, additional SMSes will be charged at Re. 1 for local SMSes and Rs. 1.5 for STD SMSes.

Unlimited 5G: Available for Airtel 5G users over and above plan limit in 5G Network areas only. Commercial usage is considered when data usage exceeds 300GB in 30 days.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 12.46 per day

Subscriptions and Benefits:

Adobe Express Premium: 12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000.

Airtel safe: Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds.

Free hello tunes: Set any one tune every 30 days for free.

Apple Music: Validity of 6 months to stream over 100 million songs ad-free, once in lifetime free claim.