India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers a range of plans that can help you keep your digital world going. From entry-level plans offering 2GB of data per day to additional OTT and data-bundled packs, Airtel prepaid users have multiple options to recharge and enjoy digital services, including experiencing Digital India.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
To use any of the data or OTT-bundled packs, you first need to have a base plan that offers service validity. This allows you to make outgoing calls, receive incoming calls, use data services, send and receive SMSes, and access other telecom services.
On top of this, if you still want to enjoy additional OTT or data benefits, you can recharge with one of Airtel’s three data packs mentioned below. Check out all the recharges and their benefits for September 2026.
Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan
Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plan
Pack Type: Prepaid Unlimited Plan, Unlimited 5G Plan, Entry-Level 2GB Per Day Plan Core Benefits: 2GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMSes per day. After the daily data quota is exhausted, the data speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. After the daily limit of 100 SMSes is reached, additional SMSes will be charged at Re. 1 for local SMSes and Rs. 1.5 for STD SMSes. Unlimited 5G: Available for Airtel 5G users over and above plan limit in 5G Network areas only. Commercial usage is considered when data usage exceeds 300GB in 30 days. Validity: 28 Days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 12.46 per day Subscriptions and Benefits: Adobe Express Premium: 12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000. Airtel safe: Get real-time SPAM call alerts, fraud link blocking and protection from OTP-led bank frauds. Free hello tunes: Set any one tune every 30 days for free. Apple Music: Validity of 6 months to stream over 100 million songs ad-free, once in lifetime free claim.
Airtel Data Packs
1. Airtel Rs 100 Blockbuster Pack
Pack Type: Prepaid Data Pack, Airtel Blockbuster Pack, Core Benefits: 6GB Data. Unlimited 5G: Not Available Validity: 30 Days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 3.33 per day Subscriptions and Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play with 19 OTTs: Enjoy 30 days full access to 18+ OTTs such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha Premium, Chaupal, SunNxt and more on Airtel Xstream Play Premium.
Pack Type: Prepaid Data Pack, Airtel Box Office Pack Core Benefits: 30GB of high-speed data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Unlimited 5G: Not Available Validity: 28 Days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 7.14 per day Subscriptions and Benefits: Prime Video Mobile Edition: 28-day subscription with SD-quality streaming with ads on 1 device. Zee5 Premium: 28-day subscription to stream latest movies & series on multiple devices. JioHotstar Mobile: 28-day mobile subscription to watch live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar specials and more. Airtel Xstream Play Premium: 28-day access to enjoy 28 days full access to 18+ OTTs such as Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, SunNxt and more on Airtel Xstream Play Premium.
3. Airtel Rs 279 Housefull Pack
Pack Type: Prepaid Data Pack, Airtel Housefull Pack Core Benefits: 30GB Data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Unlimited 5G: Not Available Validity: 1 Month Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 9.30 per day Subscriptions and Benefits: Netflix Basic: 1-month validity for unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games. JioHotstar Super: 1-month validity to watch live sports, movies, exclusive Hotstar specials and more. Zee5 Premium: 1-month validity to stream latest movies & series on multiple devices. Airtel Xstream Play Premium: 1-month full access to 18+ OTTs such as SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal and more.
Airtel Data Network QoS
Airtel states that “In wireless networks, download/upload speed cannot be assured due to reasons beyond the control of mobile service providers. As per the test set up proposed in TRAI QoS Regulations, typical 10th percentile download / upload speed is 18 Mbps / 8 Mbps. This implies that 90 percent of our subscribers experience speeds higher than this speed.”
Conclusion
Airtel offers a variety of prepaid plans and data packs to suit different user needs, from daily data and unlimited 5G connectivity to OTT entertainment benefits. The Rs 349 plan is a suitable option for users looking for a regular daily-data plan with additional benefits, while the Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 279 data packs cater to users seeking extra data and OTT subscriptions. Before recharging, users are advised to compare the data allowance, validity, 5G eligibility, and bundled OTT benefits to choose the plan that best matches their requirements.