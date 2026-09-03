Airtel to Offer Free Duolingo Subscription for 1 Year

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has launched a new offering for the users. It is technically not an offering, but just an added benefit for the consumers. Airtel has 376 million subscribers, and all of them are eligible to get a free Duolingo subscription. Duolingo is a platform meant to teach users new languages. You can learn any language you want to inside this platform. However, you need to purchase a subscription for that. Even Wi-Fi and DTH (Direct-to-Home) subscribers will get access to Duolingo. The cost is around Rs 3,600 to Rs 6,000 for the subscription for a year. Now Airtel has announced that this will be available for users for one year.

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Airtel to Offer Free Duolingo for One Year

Airtel’s Duolingo offer will be for one year. This is on top of the Adobe Express Premium which is also offered to the customers for one year. To claim this free subscription, you can head to the Airtel Thanks app. It will be available there if you are eligible.

“India is one of our most important markets, and we see a growing appetite for language learning driven by the needs of students, professionals and an increasingly global workforce. Learning a language should be accessible, engaging and easy to build into everyday life. Our partnership with Airtel brings Super Duolingo to a wider audience, giving learners across India access to an enhanced learning experience and more ways to stay motivated and make consistent progress,” said Rashi Dhanani, Head of Business Development at Duolingo.

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Super Duolingo builds on the core Duolingo experience by giving learners more flexibility to practise, review and build confidence, including through AI-powered conversations for real-time speaking practice. With features designed around regular practice and real-world use, learners can go beyond simply completing lessons and spend more time actively using the language.