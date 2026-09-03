After Bharti Airtel introduced 5G network slicing for postpaid customers in India, VodafoneThree has launched Vodafone SuperMobile, a new consumer mobile service using its 5G Standalone network in the United Kingdom. The service offers eligible Vodafone customers prioritised network performance and a minimum download speed guarantee of 15 Mbps when they are connected to the operator’s 5G+ network.

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Key Highlights VodafoneThree has launched SuperMobile, a consumer 5G slicing service in the UK.

The service uses 5G+ FastTrack, which combines four advanced network technologies, including network slicing.

Vodafone promises a minimum download speed of 15 Mbps under eligible 5G+ conditions.

Customers may leave without paying an exit fee if the speed guarantee is not met, subject to Vodafone’s terms.

Bharti Airtel already offers 5G network slicing across its postpaid plans in India.

Vodafone Idea has not announced an equivalent service in India

Vodafone claims it is the only mobile operator globally to offer a numerical minimum-speed guarantee of 15 Mbps in eligible 5G+ coverage, backed by a contractual penalty-free exit. The company said this claim is based on its review of publicly available operator terms, product pages, network specifications and regulatory sources as of August 26, 2026.

How Vodafone 5G+ FastTrack Works

SuperMobile is powered by Vodafone’s 5G+ FastTrack, which combines four advanced network technologies, including network slicing. Network slicing allows an operator to create multiple virtual networks using common physical infrastructure. Each network slice can be configured for a particular service, application or group of customers.

Vodafone said its implementation creates a dedicated slice for SuperMobile customers, helping their data travel faster and more reliably, particularly when network demand is high.