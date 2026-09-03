Vodafone Follows Airtel: 5G Network Slicing Live with Minimum 15 Mbps Speeds
Vodafone SuperMobile uses 5G+ FastTrack and network slicing to deliver prioritised connectivity, speeds up to four times faster and a conditional minimum download speed guarantee of 15 Mbps to eligible customers in the UK.
After Bharti Airtel introduced 5G network slicing for postpaid customers in India, VodafoneThree has launched Vodafone SuperMobile, a new consumer mobile service using its 5G Standalone network in the United Kingdom. The service offers eligible Vodafone customers prioritised network performance and a minimum download speed guarantee of 15 Mbps when they are connected to the operator’s 5G+ network.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
VodafoneThree has launched SuperMobile, a consumer 5G slicing service in the UK.
The service uses 5G+ FastTrack, which combines four advanced network technologies, including network slicing.
Vodafone promises a minimum download speed of 15 Mbps under eligible 5G+ conditions.
Customers may leave without paying an exit fee if the speed guarantee is not met, subject to Vodafone’s terms.
Bharti Airtel already offers 5G network slicing across its postpaid plans in India.
Vodafone Idea has not announced an equivalent service in India
Vodafone claims it is the only mobile operator globally to offer a numerical minimum-speed guarantee of 15 Mbps in eligible 5G+ coverage, backed by a contractual penalty-free exit. The company said this claim is based on its review of publicly available operator terms, product pages, network specifications and regulatory sources as of August 26, 2026.
How Vodafone 5G+ FastTrack Works
SuperMobile is powered by Vodafone’s 5G+ FastTrack, which combines four advanced network technologies, including network slicing. Network slicing allows an operator to create multiple virtual networks using common physical infrastructure. Each network slice can be configured for a particular service, application or group of customers.
Vodafone said its implementation creates a dedicated slice for SuperMobile customers, helping their data travel faster and more reliably, particularly when network demand is high.
Customers do not need to activate 5G+ FastTrack manually. It operates automatically when an eligible SuperMobile customer uses a compatible smartphone within Vodafone’s 5G+ coverage.
The operator claims SuperMobile can deliver performance up to four times faster than its standard plans in high-demand areas. Actual speeds will continue to depend on factors such as network coverage, congestion, the customer’s device and local conditions.
Speed Guarantee Comes With Conditions
The 15 Mbps minimum download speed is not guaranteed on every Vodafone connection. It applies when a customer has an eligible SuperMobile plan and compatible device and is connected to 5G+ FastTrack within Vodafone’s 5G+ coverage. Vodafone says customers can leave without paying an exit fee if the operator fails to deliver the minimum guaranteed speed under the applicable conditions. The exit will be governed by Vodafone’s terms and verification process.
SuperMobile offers network prioritisation for up to 600GB of usage. The 600GB figure refers to the volume of data eligible for prioritisation and is not a network-speed measurement. The service also includes security features enabled by Vodafone’s 5G+ network, along with Secure Net Mobile features covering malware, viruses, identity protection, scam calls and network-level parental controls.
Vodafone SuperMobile Pricing
Contract customers can access SuperMobile for GBP 3 per month more than selected full-speed Xtra plans. It costs GBP 8 more than eligible 100 Mbps SIM-only plans and GBP 4 more than qualifying 100 Mbps handset plans.
Vodafone is also offering SuperMobile as a rolling monthly add-on priced at GBP 12. Availability will depend on the customer’s plan, device and network coverage.
The service is currently limited to Vodafone customers in the UK. Vodafone Idea has not announced an equivalent consumer speed guarantee or SuperMobile service in India.
VodafoneThree Expands 5G+ Coverage
VodafoneThree said its 5G+ population coverage has increased from 46 percent to 60 percent following the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK. The operator plans to deliver 99 percent 5G Standalone population coverage by 2030 and increase it to 99.96 percent by 2034. The expansion forms part of VodafoneThree’s GBP 11 billion network investment programme.
Alongside SuperMobile, VodafoneThree has launched a national business-only 5G+ network slice. The service separates eligible business traffic from general consumer demand to provide organisations with dedicated network capacity.
The operator plans to introduce a National Critical Slice in 2027 for first responders, emergency services and organisations performing mission-critical operations.
Airtel Already Offers 5G Slicing in India
Bharti Airtel offers network slicing as a default benefit across its postpaid plans in India under its Fast Lane Technology branding. Airtel says customers using a compatible 5G SA smartphone with updated software can receive typical speeds up to twice as fast on its postpaid 5G slice. The benefit is automatically enabled and is provided without an additional charge.
However, Airtel’s terms clarify that mobile speeds cannot be assured and that service quality depends on factors such as coverage, handset limitations, software settings and applications. Airtel does not provide a contractual 15 Mbps minimum-speed guarantee comparable to Vodafone SuperMobile.
The Airtel and Vodafone offerings demonstrate how operators are beginning to commercialise network slicing for regular mobile subscribers. Instead of differentiating plans only through data allowances, operators can use 5G Standalone technology to provide different levels of network performance.
Some people read for free. A few choose to support. If you found TelecomTalk useful, you can help keep us running.
FAQs
What is Vodafone SuperMobile?
Vodafone SuperMobile is a premium consumer mobile service in the UK that offers prioritised connectivity through the operator’s 5G+ FastTrack technology.
Does Vodafone SuperMobile use network slicing?
Yes. Network slicing is one of four advanced network technologies combined under Vodafone’s 5G+ FastTrack platform.
Is the minimum speed of 15 Mbps guaranteed everywhere?
No. The guarantee applies only when an eligible customer uses a compatible device and qualifying plan while connected to Vodafone’s 5G+ FastTrack network.
What happens if Vodafone does not provide the guaranteed speed?
Vodafone says eligible customers may leave their contracts without paying an exit fee if the minimum speed is not delivered, subject to the applicable terms and verification process.
Is Vodafone SuperMobile available in India?
No. SuperMobile is currently a Vodafone UK service. Vodafone Idea has not announced an equivalent offering in India.