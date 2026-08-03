Breaking: Airtel Revamps Rs 200 Pack as Box Office Pack with Added OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel has revamped its Rs 200 prepaid recharge plan by rebranding it as the Box Office Pack and introducing two new OTT benefits. The telecom operator has added Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and ZEE5 Premium subscriptions to the existing benefits, making the plan a more comprehensive entertainment offering for prepaid users.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Airtel Rebrands Rs 200 Prepaid Plan as Box Office Pack

Priced at Rs 200, the Airtel Box Office Pack offers 28 days of validity, 30GB of high-speed data, and Unlimited 5G access for users on 5G devices. The plan is aimed at customers looking for a combination of data benefits and access to multiple streaming platforms under a single recharge.

As part of the revamp, the pack now includes a 28-day subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, allowing users to stream content in SD quality with ads on a single mobile device. Airtel has also bundled ZEE5 Premium for 28 days, enabling subscribers to watch the latest movies, web series, and other premium content across multiple devices.

Existing OTT Benefits Remain Unchanged

In addition to the newly added benefits, the Rs 200 Box Office Pack continues to offer JioHotstar Mobile access for 28 days, allowing users to stream live sports, movies, and Hotstar Specials on one mobile device. Subscribers also get Aha Premium with Airtel Xstream Play Premium, which provides access to more than 18 OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, Sun NXT, and others for the validity period.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Airtel Strengthens Its Entertainment Pack