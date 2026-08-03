Breaking: Airtel Revamps Rs 200 Pack as Box Office Pack with Added OTT Benefits

Bharti Airtel has revamped its Rs 200 prepaid recharge plan by rebranding it as the Box Office Pack and introducing two new OTT benefits. The telecom operator has added Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and ZEE5 Premium subscriptions to the existing benefits, making the plan a more comprehensive entertainment offering for prepaid users.
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Airtel Rebrands Rs 200 Prepaid Plan as Box Office Pack
Priced at Rs 200, the Airtel Box Office Pack offers 28 days of validity, 30GB of high-speed data, and Unlimited 5G access for users on 5G devices. The plan is aimed at customers looking for a combination of data benefits and access to multiple streaming platforms under a single recharge.
As part of the revamp, the pack now includes a 28-day subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, allowing users to stream content in SD quality with ads on a single mobile device. Airtel has also bundled ZEE5 Premium for 28 days, enabling subscribers to watch the latest movies, web series, and other premium content across multiple devices.
Existing OTT Benefits Remain Unchanged
In addition to the newly added benefits, the Rs 200 Box Office Pack continues to offer JioHotstar Mobile access for 28 days, allowing users to stream live sports, movies, and Hotstar Specials on one mobile device. Subscribers also get Aha Premium with Airtel Xstream Play Premium, which provides access to more than 18 OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, Sun NXT, and others for the validity period.
Airtel Strengthens Its Entertainment Pack
With the addition of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and ZEE5 Premium, Airtel has significantly enhanced the value proposition of its Rs 200 prepaid pack, positioning the newly branded Box Office Pack as an affordable entertainment-focused recharge for prepaid customers.
According to the plan details, data usage beyond the included 30GB quota will be charged at 50 paise per MB. Although the company has not issued an official press release, the revamped Rs 200 Box Office Pack is now live across Airtel’s digital platforms, including its website and the Airtel Thanks app.
Airtel Rs 200 Box Office Pack
Pack Type: Prepaid Data Pack – Rebranded as Box Office Pack Core Benefits: 30GB of high-speed data. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB. Unlimited 5G: Available for eligible Airtel 5G users in 5G network coverage areas. Validity: 28 days Effective Price Per Day: Approximately Rs 7.14 per day Subscriptions and Benefits:
The Airtel Box Office Pack bundles multiple OTT subscriptions and entertainment benefits in a single recharge:
Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition (NEW): 28-day subscription with SD-quality streaming (with ads) on one mobile device. ZEE5 Premium (NEW): 28-day subscription to stream premium movies, web series, and TV shows on multiple devices. JioHotstar Mobile: 28-day mobile subscription for live sports, movies, TV shows, and Hotstar Specials. Airtel Xstream Play Premium: 28-day access to Aha Premium and over 18 OTT platforms through Airtel Xstream Play Premium, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, Chaupal, and more.
Airtel users can now enjoy uninterrupted entertainment with additional OTT subscriptions and high-speed mobile data through the new Box Office Pack.
Also in the Rs 200 Segment from Indian Telecom Operators