POCO X8 Power, POCO X8 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

POCO X8 5G series has launched in India. The two phones under the series are POCO X8 Power and the POCO X8. These phones will soon be available in the market. They feature large batteries, and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. These two devices look a lot focused on the battery. This is the same with the Redmi Note 17 5G, which is primarily focused on the battery. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the two phones in India.

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POCO X8 Power, POCO X8 Price in India

POCO X8 Power is the higher end device here. The POCO X8 Power starts in India at Rs 35,999 while the X8 starts at Rs 29,999. Both phones are available with a coupon discount of Rs 2,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

POCO X8 Power, POCO X8 Specifications in India

POCO X8 Power and POCO X8 both come with huge batteries. The POCO X8 features a 9000mAh battery meanwhile the POCO X8 Power features a 10000mAh battery. They come with different Snapdragon chips. They run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. Both devices sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ and 3200Hz of instant touch sampling rate. They come with several IP ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for dust and water resistance.

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POCO X8 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC while the X8 features an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC. The Power model gets up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Both the phones feature a 50MP primary shooter at the rear with OIS support. The Power model has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back and while the X8 features a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front on the Power model, while the standard variants comes with a 16MP sensor.