Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G is a new smartphone which has just launched in India. This device was in the talks online due to its tech applied on the back. The phone introduces Active Matrix Cube tech at the rear. It hasa large display, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chip. There is a large battery as well. Let us take a look at the specifications and price in detail below.

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Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has launched in multiple variants in the country. The base variant will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 22,999. Then there is also a 8GB + 128GB variant. The device is available in four colours – Silk Glow Purple, Dive Blue, Thermo Orange, and Mirage Green. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, and retail stores across the nation.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. It will get three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The device comes with a 6.76-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz of touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G SoC and has a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera sensor at the rear. There is support for 2x lossless zoom, which is impressive at this price range. Then there is also an 8MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.