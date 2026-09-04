Jio IPO Timeline Surfaces, Could Happen in Festive Season

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, will soon go for the Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company is targeting an auspicious time for the listing. The festive season is just around the corner for India. If you are looking to invest money in Jio’s IPO, the time may be very near for the listing. Jio has explicitly not shared a timeline, but sources close to the development have shared some updates as to when it could happen.

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Jio Platforms recently reeived a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to go ahead with the listing. The date and timeline now totally depends on Reliance. Due to the market conditions, such as rising prices, and the political tensions in the west, the company had deferred its IPO to a later date.

Jio IPO Timeline

The earlier proposed timeline for Jio was in the first half of 2026. But as mentioned above, it has been pushed ahead due to several reasons. According to an ET report, a person who is close to the developments shared that Jio IPO will mostly be by the October end. The person shared that the most chances for it happening are around Navratri.

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“If the launch gets pushed toward the end of October, there could also be some spillover into the first week of November. If not the Navratri, the company could target Diwali for the IPO,” the person aware of the developments said.