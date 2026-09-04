GTA 6 Gets Special DualSense PS5 Controllers from Sony

Sony has announced special DualSense controllers for Play Station 5 (PS5) for GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced pre-orders for the GTA 6. At the latest State of Play event, Sony has announced several games. But along with that, there are now special DualSense controllers which are designed to elevate the experience for GTA 6. There will be two versions, black and white. Both these DualSense controllers will be available from November 19, 2026. They have been announced for 12,480 yen (around $80/ €70 / £60). Note that they do not feature any additional buttons for PS5. The new DualSense controllers are aimed at people who are collectors, and might be limited in quantity.

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GTA 6 Sony DualSense Controllers Pre-Orders Start Date

The new Sony DualSense controllers will go under pre-orders from September 10, 2026. It will be available on PlayStation Direct and at select retailers, but supplies will be limited. Both controllers look pretty good in colour design. It has Purple tones at the bottom and features VI branding on top of the remote.

The design looks very much inspired by Vice City. Sony highlighted that the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will matter in GTA VI. These features will make a difference when it comes to experiences like shooting, driving and more. This shows how closely Sony and Rockstar are working together to grow the hype around the game. It also puts Sony at a spot to sell more PS5 consoles as well as DualSense controllers and boost its revenues.

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GTA 6 is coming after a very long time. The fans are waiting for years to get their hands on the game. The pre-orders are live for the global market. This has created a lot of buzz in the games industry, and GTA 6 is expected to push many new online game streamers to new heights. To stay udpated with the tech developments, keep reading TelecomTalk.