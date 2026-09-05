Luna Band Arrives in India: Check Price

Luna Band, a new smart wearable has finally launched in India. It has been launched for the global market, at IFA 2026. The fitness tracker has a multi-channel PPG heart rate sensor and is a super premium product. It is just like a Whoop product, or even the Google Fitbit Air. The Luna Band works on a LifeOS AI platform. It was available internationally earlier. Now, it is available for users in India as well. Let us take a look at the price and specifications.

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Luna Band Price in India

Luna band has been confirmed to be priced in India at Rs 13,999. It is available in multiple colours – Aloe Green, Desert Beige, Onyx Black colour options. Shoppers can purchase additional straps in Ember Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Glacier Blue colours. It can be bought from the official website of Luna.

Luna Band Specifications in India

Luna Band is a smart fitness tracker, which does not require a continous subscription. That is what sets it apart from Whoop. With Whoop, you need to subscribe to use the advanced features. Luna Band is also a screenless wearable, which can be worn on your wrist, or your upper arm such as the biceps area.

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It comes with a personalised daily health coach and can track menstrual cycles, and dietary habits of the user. It gives suggestions based on this information. It also has a PPG heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, and more to track health metrics. Luna Band will work with both Apple and Android devices.