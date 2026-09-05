Jio Rs 799 Plan Still Stands as a Great Value Offer

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is offering its Rs 799 prepaid plan to customers under the Value segment. The plan, has been there for a long time. The Rs 799 price point is something most Indians looking for a medium term plan can afford. With the Rs 799 plan, users get everything they need, except the OTT (over-the-top) benefits and the 5G. There is no 5G bundled with this plan because it comes with 1.5GB of daily data only. Jio had said that 5G would be offered with plans that come with 2GB of daily data or higher. Let us quickly take a look at the benefits of the Rs 799 plan in detail below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Reliance Jio Rs 799 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 799 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is just 84 days. The add-on benefits of this plan include JioTV and JioAICloud. Note, that while there are no OTT benefits bundled with the pack, you still get a complimentary JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Jio can withdraw this offer any time it wishes. So there is that. Then there is also the Google Gemini offer.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Jio started offering Google AI Pro subscription with its plans. Any Jio user recharging with a prepaid plan which costs Rs 299 or more will be eligible to get the Gemini AI Pro plan from Google. Note, to continue getting the Google AI Pro subscription, the user will have to keep recharging with a Jio plan which costs Rs 299 or more. This benefit will be there for the user for 18 months. It is valued at Rs 35,100, and it is offered to the customers for absolutely free. So there is no unlimited 5G, but rest of the benefits of the plan look pretty amazing. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in India and around the world.