Jio Rs 500 Plan vs Airtel Rs 489 Plan: Which is Actually Better?

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan and Bharti Airtel Rs 489 prepaid plans are priced very close. That is why, a natural question arises, which one is better and which one should you go for? When we dive deep into the benefits of these plans, you will understand that they are completely different from each other. They are completely built for different segment of users. One thing which is common between these plans is that they offer service validity to the users. Let us take a look at the benefits of these prepaid plans.

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Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan will offer 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There will be unlimited 5G data as well. The Rs 500 plan comes with OTT benefits such as YouTube Premium, Amazon PVME. SonyLIV, Zee5 (Sports excluded), SunNXT, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode,Tarang Plus, Times Play & Hoichoi via JioTV App. There is also JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood bundled with the plan. The plan also comes with 18 months of Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 with 5000GB of cloud storage, and more. There is 12-months of Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 489 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 489 prepaid plan comes with 77 days of service validity. This plan comes with 6GB of data, and unlimited voice calling and 600 SMS in total. There are no major additional benefits bundled with this prepaid plan.