Coinbase India said on November 20 that it had sent another batch of pending rupee withdrawals to customers’ linked bank accounts. The batch payment does not mean the in-app withdrawal option is back. Coinbase’s incident page still lists INR withdrawals as unavailable because of an outage at a banking partner. Coinbase India update · Coinbase incident page

Key Highlights The banking partner outage has impacted Coinbase Rupee withdrawals. Coinbase India reported that it has sent another batch of pending withdrawals to customers’ linked bank accounts.

The Coinbase withdrawal page remains unavailable.

Coinbase is actively working on pending withdrawal requests from November 9, 2026.

Coinbase says it is processing failed requests dating back to November 9. For new withdrawals when the app option is unavailable, the exchange directs customers to official Coinbase Support and estimates 48 to 72 hours for the transfer to their linked account.

That estimate applies to withdrawals requested through support, not to restoring the app feature. Coinbase incident page.

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CoinDCX Says Most Withdrawals Are Still Completing

CoinDCX reported a separate slowdown on November 19, citing changes at its banking partners. The exchange said most rupee withdrawals were completing within four to six hours and that trading was operating normally.

It said users did not need to take any action. Neither exchange has said the incidents are linked. CoinDCX update.

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