WhatsApp is reportedly testing its own cloud backup service on Android, giving some users an alternative to Google Drive for storing their chat history. This could be a new move for WhatsApp to reduce its reliance on Google, which it currently uses to back up chats and more.

Key Highlights WhatsApp is reportedly its own new cloud backup service

Currently, WhatsApp uses Google’s Cloud services to backup chats and other WhatsApp data, including videos and images.

The new WhatsApp Cloud Backup will offer an alternative solution to backup data rather than just relying on Google.

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WhatsApp Building Its Own Cloud Backup – Everything We Know

According to WABetaInfo, some testers using WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.46.4 can choose between WhatsApp cloud storage and Google storage from the chat backup screen. The option is being introduced gradually, and WhatsApp has not announced when it will be available to everyone.

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The reported free allowance is 2GB. That limit could matter for users whose chat backups include large photo and video collections.

Backups stored on WhatsApp’s servers require end-to-end encryption, the report says. A passkey is the default method, while users can choose a 64-digit encryption key instead.

WABetaInfo also describes paid storage options. Users considering a subscription should check the terms shown in their app. The report says the latest backup is kept for four months after a subscription expires and may then be permanently deleted if the subscription is not renewed.