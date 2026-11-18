Vivo’s V80 FE is now listed on the company’s official Indonesian online store, revealing its price and available configurations. The smartphone features ZEISS-branded cameras, a 7,000mAh battery and support for 90W charging.

Key Highlights Vivo’s new V80 FE 5G listed on an Indonesian online store, hinting at a major hardware upgrade.

The new Vivo V80 FE 5G Indonesian listing reveals a bigger 7000mAh battery onboard with 90W fast wired charging.

Vivo V80 FE 5G will get a triple-rear camera sensor.

The Indonesian listing comes after the V80 FE appeared in certification and benchmark reports. Vivo has not confirmed an India launch date or local pricing for the smartphone.

Vivo V80 FE Price and Variants

In Indonesia, Vivo’s official store lists the V80 FE at IDR 8,999,000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is listed at IDR 9,999,000.

These are the offer prices displayed in the store. The corresponding crossed-out prices are IDR 9,999,000 and IDR 10,999,000, respectively.

The handset is listed in Sparkling Gold, Chill Green, and Soothing Black. Availability varies by configuration. The Sparkling Gold variant with 256GB storage was marked sold out when checked.

The Indonesian prices should not be treated as confirmed Indian prices. Vivo could offer different configurations and pricing if it brings the handset to India.

Also Read: Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Surface Online in India

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Vivo V80 FE Cameras and Display

The V80 FE features a ZEISS-branded camera system that Vivo describes as a “Triple 50MP” setup. This includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera on the rear, along with a separate 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls.