Xiaomi Smart Band 11 has made its global debut. The fitness tracker is coming to the international market after launching in China first. The Smart Band 11 has made its debut in the Europe and the UK (United Kingdom) market. We would definitely want to see this smartband in India as well. The device is a budget fitness tracker which comes with a large display, a bright screen and all the essential features.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Specifications

The Smart Band 11 has the same features as what we saw in the China market. The device comes with a 1.72-inch AMOLED touch screen and the bezel width has been reduced to 2mm and support of 60Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness supported by the display of this Smart Band is 2000nits. The Smart Band 11 is 9.99mm thick and weighs 15.58 grams without the strap attached.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 is available in four colour options – Midnight Black, Glacier Silver, Mystic Rose, and Moon Gold. There are two alternative builds available this year – a Unibody Edition made from a seamless piece of aluminum and a Ceramic Edition which uses a white ceramic frame and weighs slightly more at 21.45 grams.

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There is support for several health features such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen montior (SpO2), and stress monitoring. There is also support for sleep tracking and mesntrual cycle logging for women. The Smart Band 11 comes with over 150 sports modes and 5 ATM water resistance, which means you can comfortably take it for swimming. There is also a dedicated underwater heart rate tracking feature for the swimmers. The Smart Band 11 is compatible with both the iOS and Android phones for pairing, and it packs a 233mAh battery.