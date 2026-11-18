The Vivo X500 series is going to launch soon in India. It will have three phones, the Vivo X500, the Vivo X500 Pro, and the X500 Pro Max. The device series will feature a 200MP telephoto sensor. This is not a breakthrough technology. Other brands, and in fact, Vivo has done it before. However, this time, the difference will be in the photo clarity, the colours and more. Vivo has confirmed that the X500 series in India will have a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera for mastering long-range clarity.

The 200MP sensor on the Vivo X500 will feature a 1/1.4-inch sensor, with 60fps subject tracking, and a CIPA 7.0 professional stabilisation. Whether there are action scenes with moving subjects, or nature scenes, this sensor will let you capture the subject with high level clarity and professional output.

The telephoto focus does not just stay limited to the pictures. Even the videos get telephoto support. This is basically what Apple calls a Cinematic video. But it is not just the 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto sensor which will make the difference.

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Vivo X500 Series will be a Camera Focused Device

The Vivo X500 series will come with a main sensor which will be able to support 3-degree Gimbal like OIS (optical image stabilisation). It will also be able to shoot Cinematic Pro Log video and 17 EV TrueDynamic Log video. With this, if you are a creator or a cinematographer, you will get more control over videos.

The OriginOS 7 will run on these phones out of the box. It is Android 17 from Google. With the new OS, you will be able to quickly share the files to iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, Mac and iCloud. Even multitasking will be easy with AI (artificial intelligence) features. The series will also feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments in India.