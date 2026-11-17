Xiaomi, a Chinese tech conglomerate, has launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro in the global markets. This does not include India yet. The device has finally made it to the global market, and it will compete with the camera flagships from Vivo and OPPO. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series is powered by the most powerful chips in the market, and the specifications have not changed for the global variant compared to the Chinese variant. The cool thing about the Xiaomi 18 Pro is that they come with a secondary display.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Price in Global Market

Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a base 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage for EUR 1399 (which roughly translates to Rs 1,44,000). Then there is the 12GB + 512GB variant which costs EUR 1,599 (about Rs 1,64,000).

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is available with the following memory variants:

12GB + 256GB = EUR 1,599 (Rs 1,64,900)

12GB + 512GB = EUR 1,799 (Rs 1,85,000)

16GB + 1TB = EUR 2,099 (Rs 2,16,000)

In the global markets, these devices are available on the Xiaomi online store. The devices are available in multiple colour options including Black, Cosmic Blue, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a 6.4-inch and a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panels, with support for refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The peak brightness of this device’s display is 4000nits and there is also a privacy display feature now which reduces the viewing angles of the screen.