Airtel Beats Jio and BSNL on All Five Home Broadband Measures: Opensignal

Bharti Airtel beat Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on all five overall measures in Opensignal’s November 2026 India Fixed Broadband Experience report. Airtel won outright on reliability, consistent quality, download speed, upload speed and video experience to earn the Best Home Internet title. It also swept the separate fixed wireless access (FWA) comparison against Jio, earning the Best Fixed Wireless Home Internet title.

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Key Highlights Airtel won all five overall home broadband measures in Opensignal’s November 2026 India report, beating Jio and BSNL on reliability, consistent quality, download speed, upload speed and video experience.

Airtel’s overall download and upload speeds were 26% to 27% faster than Jio’s. BSNL came closest to Airtel, trailing by 0.5 Mbps on downloads and 0.8 Mbps on uploads.

Airtel also swept all five fixed wireless access (FWA) measures against Jio, averaging 32.4 Mbps on downloads and 20.7 Mbps on uploads.

Airtel’s fixed wireless win comes as the operator prioritises fibre and reserves FWA for locations its fibre network cannot reach.

Opensignal collected measurements from April 1 to June 29, 2026. The Overall Experience category compares the three providers across broadband access technologies. The report also breaks out fixed wireless results, allowing a direct comparison of Airtel and Jio for home connections delivered over a wireless link.

Airtel Leads Jio and BSNL on Home Broadband Reliability

Airtel recorded an overall reliability score of 486 points on Opensignal’s 100 to 1,000 scale, ahead of Jio at 423 and BSNL at 419. Airtel’s 63-point advantage over Jio amounted to a lead of about 15% on the reliability measure. Opensignal uses the score to assess whether households can get online and complete everyday activities such as video calls and streaming without interruption across multiple devices.