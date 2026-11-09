Bharti Airtel has built an in-house AI agent platform called Agent Bridge and added GPU capacity across its data centres. Speaking on the company’s Q2 FY27 earnings call, Managing Director and CEO Shashwat Sharma said the platform and additional computing capacity are helping Airtel deploy AI faster across customer-facing services and internal operations.

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Key Highlights Airtel says Agent Bridge and the added GPU capacity are helping it deploy AI faster across customer-facing services and internal operations.

The company uses AI in customer support, video KYC, broadband fieldwork and mobile network energy management.

Managed GPU services and a broader enterprise AI offering remain under evaluation.

Sharma said Airtel spent the previous two quarters laying the groundwork to integrate AI into its digital platforms. The company also ran experiments to see how AI could change the way its teams work its priority now is to expand the use of applications that are already delivering results. Airtel did not disclose how much GPU capacity it added or announce plans to offer Agent Bridge externally on the call.

Where Airtel Is Already Using AI

Call centre bots were among Airtel’s early uses of AI Sharma said the company is also applying AI to recruitment, including screening candidates at scale, and to video KYC for customer onboarding. He also cited the process of closing the company’s quarterly accounts as an area where AI is changing how teams work. Sharma said customer safety, privacy and data sovereignty remain priorities as Airtel expands its use of AI.

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