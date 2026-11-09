Airtel Builds Agent Bridge, Its In-House AI Platform, and Adds GPU Capacity
Bharti Airtel has developed Agent Bridge, an in-house AI agent platform, and added GPU capacity across its data centres to speed up AI deployment. The telco is also studying managed GPU services and a broader AI offering for enterprise customers.
Bharti Airtel has built an in-house AI agent platform called Agent Bridge and added GPU capacity across its data centres. Speaking on the company’s Q2 FY27 earnings call, Managing Director and CEO Shashwat Sharma said the platform and additional computing capacity are helping Airtel deploy AI faster across customer-facing services and internal operations.
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Key Highlights
Airtel says Agent Bridge and the added GPU capacity are helping it deploy AI faster across customer-facing services and internal operations.
The company uses AI in customer support, video KYC, broadband fieldwork and mobile network energy management.
Managed GPU services and a broader enterprise AI offering remain under evaluation.
Sharma said Airtel spent the previous two quarters laying the groundwork to integrate AI into its digital platforms. The company also ran experiments to see how AI could change the way its teams work its priority now is to expand the use of applications that are already delivering results. Airtel did not disclose how much GPU capacity it added or announce plans to offer Agent Bridge externally on the call.
Where Airtel Is Already Using AI
Call centre bots were among Airtel’s early uses of AI Sharma said the company is also applying AI to recruitment, including screening candidates at scale, and to video KYC for customer onboarding. He also cited the process of closing the company’s quarterly accounts as an area where AI is changing how teams work. Sharma said customer safety, privacy and data sovereignty remain priorities as Airtel expands its use of AI.
Sharma said Airtel’s real-time decision engine has generated more than 10 billion recommended next actions across its channels. Airtel uses customer context to personalise the content and recommendations it delivers. The company brings information from different points in a customer’s journey into a single view so its systems can use that context when deciding what to show.
On its mobile network, Airtel uses AI to manage when radio equipment can enter sleep mode to reduce energy consumption. In home broadband, field engineers use AI tools on their phones to help standardise the quality of installation and service work. Airtel discussed these as examples of its wider AI work and did not specify which applications run on Agent Bridge.
Airtel Is Studying GPU Services for Enterprises
During the analyst Q&A, Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal distinguished basic GPU leasing from managed GPU services. Basic leasing gives customers access to the hardware. Managed services add software that helps customers deploy and manage workloads. Vittal described basic GPU leasing as a commodity business and flagged counterparty risk, particularly among smaller players.
Vittal said Airtel has built a platform to optimise the cost of running AI models for its own workloads. He said enterprise customers have asked for a broader set of AI tools through Airtel Cloud, and the company is studying that opportunity alongside managed GPU services.
Group CFO Soumen Ray said Airtel already uses chips for internal workloads and is buying chips for that purpose. Airtel is evaluating managed GPU services and a broader AI offering through its cloud business. Management gave no launch timeline for either service.
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FAQs
What is Airtel Agent Bridge?
Agent Bridge is an AI agent platform built in-house by Bharti Airtel to help it deploy AI across customer-facing services and internal operations.
How much GPU capacity did Airtel add?
Airtel said it added GPU capacity across its data centres. The company did not disclose how much capacity it added on its Q2 FY27 earnings call.
Can Airtel customers use Agent Bridge?
Airtel did not announce public or enterprise access to Agent Bridge on the earnings call.
Is Airtel launching GPU services for enterprises?
Airtel is evaluating managed GPU services and a broader AI offering through Airtel Cloud. The company gave no launch date for either offering.
How is Airtel already using AI across its business?
Airtel uses AI in call centre bots, video KYC, broadband fieldwork and mobile network energy management. The company did not specify which of these applications run on Agent Bridge.