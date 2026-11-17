Vodafone Idea Beats Jio and Airtel in 5G Video Experience in India: Opensignal
Vodafone Idea delivered a strong showing in Opensignal's November 2026 India Mobile Network Experience Report, securing the top spot in 5G Video Experience and sharing the 5G Upload Speed award with Airtel. Vi also finished second in overall Reliability and Consistent Quality. However, its 5G Availability score remains far behind Jio and Airtel, highlighting the difference between network performance and how long users can access 5G.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) won the 5G Video Experience award outright in Opensignal’s November 2026 India Mobile Network Experience Report, ahead of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The operator also shared the 5G Upload Speed award with Airtel and finished second behind Jio in overall Reliability and Consistent Quality.
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Key Highlights
Vodafone Idea outperforms Jio and Airtel in video playback quality over 5G networks.
Vi records 16.4–16.5 Mbps, narrowly edging ahead of Jio's 13.6 Mbps.
Vi ranks second in overall Reliability but trails Airtel and Jio in 5G Availability.
Opensignal compared Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi across 15 award categories. Three different operators won the three video awards. Vi came out on top for video watched over 5G, Jio won overall Video Experience, and Airtel took the Live Video Experience award.
Vi and Airtel were statistically tied for 5G Upload Speed, with results ranging from 16.4 Mbps to 16.5 Mbps. Jio placed third at 13.6 Mbps and won the overall Upload Speed award. Upload performance affects how quickly users can send large files, back up photos and post videos over a mobile connection.
Vi also came close to winning both gaming awards. In 5G Games Experience, it scored 79.8 out of 100, just 0.2 points behind Airtel’s winning score of 80.0.
Jio followed at 78.2. In overall Games Experience, Vi scored 68.5, finishing 1.4 points behind Airtel.
Vi scored 823 points on Opensignal’s 100- to 1,000-point Reliability scale, placing behind Jio at 859 and ahead of Airtel at 786 and BSNL at 587. The metric looks at whether users can connect and complete everyday tasks such as browsing the web or making calls through apps.
Vi also placed second in Consistent Quality, trailing Jio by 7.2 percentage points. This measure looks at how often a connection meets the performance requirements of more demanding mobile apps.
Both results apply to the overall mobile experience across network generations.
Vi recorded 43.6% in 5G Availability, compared with 71.1% for Airtel and 70.8% for Jio. That left Vi more than 27 percentage points behind both rivals on this measure.
The two 5G results answer different questions for users. Video Experience measures how well video plays while users are connected to 5G.
Availability measures the proportion of time users with a 5G device and subscription have an active 5G connection. Vi led in video playback over 5G, while Airtel and Jio users spent a greater share of their time connected to 5G.
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FAQs
Which award did Vodafone Idea win in Opensignal's November 2026 report?
Vi won the 5G Video Experience award outright, outperforming Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
Did Vi win the 5G Upload Speed award?
Vi shared the 5G Upload Speed award with Airtel, as both operators recorded statistically tied results between 16.4 and 16.5 Mbps.
What was Jio's 5G Upload Speed score?
Jio recorded 13.6 Mbps, behind Vi and Airtel in 5G Upload Speed.
Which operator won the overall Upload Speed award?
Reliance Jio won the overall Upload Speed award, despite finishing third in the 5G Upload Speed category.
How did Vi perform in the 5G Games Experience category?
Vi scored 79.8 out of 100, 0.2 points behind Airtel's winning score of 80.0.