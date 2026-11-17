Vodafone Idea (Vi) won the 5G Video Experience award outright in Opensignal’s November 2026 India Mobile Network Experience Report, ahead of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The operator also shared the 5G Upload Speed award with Airtel and finished second behind Jio in overall Reliability and Consistent Quality.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea outperforms Jio and Airtel in video playback quality over 5G networks.

Vi records 16.4–16.5 Mbps, narrowly edging ahead of Jio's 13.6 Mbps.

Vi ranks second in overall Reliability but trails Airtel and Jio in 5G Availability.

Opensignal compared Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi across 15 award categories. Three different operators won the three video awards. Vi came out on top for video watched over 5G, Jio won overall Video Experience, and Airtel took the Live Video Experience award.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea TRAI-Mandated Packs for November 2026: Full List and Benefits

Vi Shares the 5G Upload Speed Award With Airtel

Vi and Airtel were statistically tied for 5G Upload Speed, with results ranging from 16.4 Mbps to 16.5 Mbps. Jio placed third at 13.6 Mbps and won the overall Upload Speed award. Upload performance affects how quickly users can send large files, back up photos and post videos over a mobile connection.

Vi also came close to winning both gaming awards. In 5G Games Experience, it scored 79.8 out of 100, just 0.2 points behind Airtel’s winning score of 80.0.

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Jio followed at 78.2. In overall Games Experience, Vi scored 68.5, finishing 1.4 points behind Airtel.