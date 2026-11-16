Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Surface Online in India

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch a new smartwatch in India, namely the Watch GT 2. The same watch has been launched in China as well. It was launched last year in China. The Vivo X500 series and the Vivo Watch GT 2 both will launch together in the country on November 26, 2026. The launch is interesting because Vivo skipped the smartwatch last year for India. But this year, the arrival of the smartwatch is likely because of the rising trend of fitness in the country. Let us take a look at the details below.

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Vivo Watch GT 2 Battery Life Revealed

Vivo Watch GT 2 details have been confirmed by Vivo in India. The Watch GT 2’s battery life has been rated 25 days of usage. This is likely when the smartwatch is on power saving mode though. On typical usage, the smartwatch could run for 14 days, and with AOD (always on display) switched on, the device would run for 12 days.

The Vivo Watch GT 2 comes with a 2.07-inch display, with a peak brightness support of 2400nits and the display will also come with narrow bezels. The display will also support 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Watch GT 2’s case is made of aluminium, and it would feature a black PU strap. The case features polished aluminium. There will also be a white case, this one will get a matte appearance with an off-white PU strap.

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The Vivo Watch GT 2 will run on the custom BlueOS 3.0 It will offer users all day fitness and health monitoring. Vivo has also showcased a Smart View feature of the watch which will be able to relay all the important notifications from your Android phone to the watch. There is also a Shortcut Cards feature, which is basically a screen for your widgets. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in India.