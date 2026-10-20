Vivo V80 FE 5G India Launch Could be Soon; Spotted in BIS

Vivo V80 FE 5G could be the next phone from Vivo in India. The Chinese brand recently unveiled the Vivo V80 5G for the Indian market, alongside the Vivo X Fold 6 and Vivo S2 FE 5G. This particular device would likely be more affordable than the Vivo V80 5G. It was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It will be the successor to the Vivo V70 FE 5G, and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chip.

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Vivo V80 FE 5G Spotted on BIS

On the BIS platform, Vivo V80 FE 5G was spotted with the model number V2624. This was first shared by 91Mobiles. Since the device has been spotted on the BIS, it is likely to launch soon. However, the launch has not been teased by Vivo yet. The Vivo V70 FE 5G was launched earlier this year (in April 2026), at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

Vivo V80 5G Price and Specifications

The Vivo V80 5G started in India for Rs 62,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 17 based on OriginOS 7. The Vivo V80 5G has a 6.59-inch display with 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDRR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

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There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 50MP shooter at the front. The Vivo V80 5G packs a 7200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. It has IP68 and IP69 rating.