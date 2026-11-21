Apple is gearing up for its next major launch, the iPhone 18 Pro. The most anticipated iPhone 18, as well as the iPhone 18 Air 2, are in the pre-development stages. Recently, two new dummy units were revealed online, offering a first glimpse of what the new iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will look like. Alongside the new design, we will also get some insider details about the specifications and features of both iPhone 18 models.

Key Highlights Apple iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, new leaks and specification details emerge online.

The Apple iPhone 18 will have the same design as the previous iPhone 17 models, while the iPhone Air 2 will get a slight design change.

The Apple iPhone Air 2 will likely get a new ultrawide-angle sensor and a bigger battery.

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Apple iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 Could Get a Major Design Upgrade

Apple just launched the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, while skipping the standard iPhone 18 models alongside the new iPhone Air models, leaving speculation that the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 will get major upgrades. Here is what we know so far:

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Apple iPhone 18 5G Leaks: Expected Specifications and Upgrades

We got new leak details revealing the iPhone 18, where a dummy unit was recently shown with a look similar to the current iPhone 17 models, with a vertically oriented dual rear camera sensor. This should include a main camera with an ultrawide angle sensor, a flat glass front, and a smaller Dynamic Island out of the box.