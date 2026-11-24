Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited 4G and 5G benefit, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of the plan is 28 days. The benefits added with the plan are 12 months of Canva Pro worth Rs 4,000.

Reliance Jio has announced the Happy New Year 2.0 offer for the consumers. This includes offers in existing plans as well as some new additions. As always, Jio has looked to add more value for the users with the plans. This is a part of Jio coninuing its 10 year celebrations in India. There are some base plans and some add-on offers brought on by the telco. The base plans include the Rs 399 and Rs 3999 denomination, meanwhile the add-on plans include the Rs 15, Rs 25, and Rs 50 plans. The Rs 50 plan has been covered by us already, you can read about it in detail here.

Reliance Jio Rs 399, and Rs 3999 Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited 4G and 5G benefit, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of the plan is 28 days. The benefits added with the plan are 12 months of Canva Pro worth Rs 4,000, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, JioGames mobile subscription, 50GB of JioAICloud storage, and more benefits such as JustDial Lite, Hyperlocal coupons, and Digital Diary.

Jio Rs 3999 plan comes with unlimited 4G and 5G, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of the plan is 365 days. Jio also bundles Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590 with the plan, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, FanCode, and free 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

Then there are unlimited 5G data add-on packs with the plan which cost Rs 15 and Rs 25. The benefits with the vouchers are 1 day and 2 days validity, and there is truly unlimited data bundled with the voucher. There is no download limit, no speed throttling, and no usage limits. Then there is a Rs 50 unlimited night data voucher, which gives both 5G and 4G data to the users between 12 AM and 5 AM. The validity of this voucher is 28 days.

The Rs 399 and Rs 3999 along with the Rs 25 plan will be available for the users starting November 24, 2026. The Rs 15 plan is already available for the users to recharge with.