Vodafone Idea Rs 599 and Rs 899 Plans are Similar

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 899, and both of them are the same. These plans are the same essentially. The Rs 599 plan and Rs 899 plans are meant to offer 5G at an affordable cost to the users. These plans were recently added by the telco. What makes them special is that they bundle 5G, even though they do not bundle 2GB of daily data for the users. Jio and Airtel only offer 5G if the customers have 2GB of daily data bundled with their plans.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vi is currently expanding 5G across India. The telecom operator is also improving its 4G network presence in India. Thus, these two plans are pretty good for the users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 599 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 599 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with unlimited data between 12 AM to 6 AM, and there is also unlimited 5G for the users. This plan also brings Weekend Data Rollover benefit, and 2GB of back up data every month at no extra cost. The service validity of this plan is 56 days. This brings the average daily cost of the plan to Rs 10.7.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Vodafone Idea Rs 899 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 899 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. The average daily cost of this plan is also Rs 10.7. There is unlimited data with the plan between 12 AM to 6 AM. The Weekend Data Rollover benefit and 2GB data backup is also available with this plan. The plan brings unlimited 5G for the users. These plans are available in all the telecom circles of the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.