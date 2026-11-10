Vi Launches AI Initiative Vi Intelligence In Partnership With PwC India

India’s leading telecommunications service provider, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has launched Vi Intelligence, a strategic artificial intelligence (AI) initiative aimed at driving AI-led transformation across its own operations and for its customers and enterprises across industries. The initiative seeks to help businesses harness the power of next-generation AI and build the future of enterprise intelligence. The company announced “a partnership with PwC India to accelerate AI innovation, enterprise transformation and global collaboration.”
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Vi Partners with PwC India to Establish Vi Intelligence Lab
The initiative centres on the Vi Intelligence Lab, established in partnership with PwC India, which will focus on developing, incubating and scaling AI solutions for businesses across industries. “It will bring together Vi’s digital infrastructure and PwC India’s transformation expertise to build a global innovation gateway connecting leading global AI leaders, startups, research ecosystems and enterprises to solve real world business challenges through AI,” the companies said in a joint statement on November 4, 2026. PwC India will set up a dedicated Centre of Excellence team, co-located with Vi in Mumbai.
Vi said the initiative aims to connect global AI leaders, startups, research institutions and enterprises to accelerate innovation and promote the adoption of AI-driven business solutions.
Three Strategic Pillars to Drive Enterprise AI Transformation
The lab will focus on three strategic pillars — Agentic AI, Assistive AI, and Sovereign and Responsible AI. These will guide the development of AI solutions across consumer, enterprise and operational domains, with an emphasis on enabling intelligent and increasingly autonomous business processes.
Commenting on the launch, Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vi, said, “Telecom has long played a critical role in connecting people, businesses and devices, but the future belongs to intelligence. Through Vi Intelligence Lab, we are bringing together global AI expertise, strategic partnerships and our digital infrastructure to help unlock the full potential of AI. From enhancing customer engagement and service experiences to reimagining cross functional processes, Vi Intelligence Lab will support organisations in adopting AI in practical and scalable ways. Vi Intelligence Lab is our commitment to building future ready capabilities that will help drive innovation across the enterprise ecosystem.”
PwC India to Bring Agentic AI Transformation Expertise
“We are on the verge of entering an era where AI will not just transform how organisations operate but will also fundamentally redefine how they innovate, compete, and create value for their stakeholders. As enterprises move towards intelligent and autonomous processes, they will need trusted ecosystems that can accelerate innovation along with responsible AI adoption. Through Vi Intelligence Lab, PwC India will bring its deep experience in agentic transformation to help organisations translate AI potential into real- world capabilities that enterprises of tomorrow will need to survive and thrive,” said Vinish Bawa, Partner and Leader, TMT, PwC India.
Vi Intelligence Lab
The Vi Intelligence Lab will undertake incubation projects, develop proprietary AI capabilities, organise open hackathons and innovation challenges to foster experimentation and collaboration from top global AI start – up hubs, and establish an AI factory to accelerate the transition of ideas from experimentation to pilot deployment. It will also conduct AI skilling and capability-building programmes to strengthen workforce readiness.
Vi said its “Intelligence Lab will operate through a range of programmes, including:
Incubation projects focused on solving complex business challenges
Development of proprietary AI, technology and innovation capabilities to support future- ready enterprises
Vi AI Open hackathons and innovation challenges to foster experimentation and collaboration from top global AI start-up hubs
A transformation AI factory designed to rapidly move concepts from experimentation to pilot deployment
AI skilling and capability – building programmes aimed at accelerating AI adoption across the workforce.”
Vi said all use cases would be governed by its GRACIE Responsible AI framework to ensure the ethical and secure use of data, intellectual property and AI systems.
The initiative is expected to help enterprises modernise operations, improve customer experiences and explore new growth opportunities through AI.
“By combining global AI innovation with telecom expertise, Vi Intelligence Lab aims to help organisations modernise operations, enhance customer experiences and unlock new opportunities for growth,” Vi said.
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