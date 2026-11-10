Vi Launches AI Initiative Vi Intelligence In Partnership With PwC India

India’s leading telecommunications service provider, Vodafone Idea (Vi), has launched Vi Intelligence, a strategic artificial intelligence (AI) initiative aimed at driving AI-led transformation across its own operations and for its customers and enterprises across industries. The initiative seeks to help businesses harness the power of next-generation AI and build the future of enterprise intelligence. The company announced “a partnership with PwC India to accelerate AI innovation, enterprise transformation and global collaboration.”

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Vi Partners with PwC India to Establish Vi Intelligence Lab

The initiative centres on the Vi Intelligence Lab, established in partnership with PwC India, which will focus on developing, incubating and scaling AI solutions for businesses across industries. “It will bring together Vi’s digital infrastructure and PwC India’s transformation expertise to build a global innovation gateway connecting leading global AI leaders, startups, research ecosystems and enterprises to solve real world business challenges through AI,” the companies said in a joint statement on November 4, 2026. PwC India will set up a dedicated Centre of Excellence team, co-located with Vi in Mumbai.

Vi said the initiative aims to connect global AI leaders, startups, research institutions and enterprises to accelerate innovation and promote the adoption of AI-driven business solutions.

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Three Strategic Pillars to Drive Enterprise AI Transformation

The lab will focus on three strategic pillars — Agentic AI, Assistive AI, and Sovereign and Responsible AI. These will guide the development of AI solutions across consumer, enterprise and operational domains, with an emphasis on enabling intelligent and increasingly autonomous business processes.