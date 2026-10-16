IMC 2026: Tejas Networks and Qualcomm Demonstrate 6G ISAC Technology
Joint demonstration showcases how existing 5G infrastructure can evolve into intelligent sensing networks for vehicle and drone tracking, traffic management, critical infrastructure monitoring and other 6G applications.
India’s leading telecom network company, Tejas Networks, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has demonstrated Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Tejas Networks says it designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in more than 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited) being the majority shareholder.
5G Networks can Evolve Into Intelligent Sensing Infrastructure
In a joint release dated October 8, 2026, the companies said: “As the industry looks beyond 5G and towards 6G, new technological frontiers are being explored to transform communication networks into intelligent digital infrastructure. Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) is one such foundational technology, enabling next-generation wireless networks to function as pervasive radar systems for enhanced situational awareness.
The joint demonstration highlights how ISAC can leverage communication signals to detect and track objects in the surrounding environment, such as moving vehicles on city roads and drones in strategic areas, without requiring dedicated sensing infrastructure. By combining connectivity, sensing, and AI-driven analytics, ISAC has the potential to create more adaptive, context-aware, and efficient digital infrastructure.”
5G Base Stations and Qualcomm Chipsets Power Joint Demonstration
The demonstration brings together Tejas Networks’ 5G base station and Qualcomm Technologies’ Radio Unit (RU) and Distributed Unit (DU) chipsets, supported by low-power compute and AI inference capabilities. By enabling connectivity and sensing on a common infrastructure foundation, it illustrates how existing 5G networks can evolve to support applications such as drone and vehicle tracking, traffic management and critical-infrastructure monitoring. It also provides a tangible step towards the AI-native architecture envisioned for 6G.
Tejas Networks and Qualcomm Highlight India’s Path Towards 6G
Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks, said, “ISAC is emerging as one of the most promising technology directions for future 6G networks. By integrating communication and environmental sensing within the same network infrastructure, ISAC unlocks transformative applications across transportation, public safety, industrial automation, smart cities, and defence. This ability to generate and monetize spatial intelligence also enables a significant new value proposition for mobile operators, extending their role beyond high-speed connectivity to providing real-time environmental insights for commercial and strategic use cases.”
“Strong industry partnerships are essential to translating the vision for 6G into practical capabilities. Our collaboration with Tejas Networks demonstrates wide-area sensing on live 5G infrastructure, showing how wireless networks can extend beyond connectivity to deliver real-time intelligence about their surroundings. For Qualcomm, this marks an important step in India’s journey towards 6G, laying the foundation for sensing-based services that can create new value for operators and support more informed decision-making across industries,” said Rajen Vagadia, President, Qualcomm India.
According to the official release, “the joint showcase highlights an evolution in the role of wireless networks, from connecting people and devices to understanding the environments around them.As the industry advances towards 6G, ISAC offers a path to build on existing network infrastructure, creating new opportunities for operators to deliver sensing-based services and for industries to make more informed, real-time decisions.”