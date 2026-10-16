IMC 2026: Tejas Networks and Qualcomm Demonstrate 6G ISAC Technology

India’s leading telecom network company, Tejas Networks, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has demonstrated Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.

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Tejas Networks says it designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in more than 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited) being the majority shareholder.

5G Networks can Evolve Into Intelligent Sensing Infrastructure

In a joint release dated October 8, 2026, the companies said: “As the industry looks beyond 5G and towards 6G, new technological frontiers are being explored to transform communication networks into intelligent digital infrastructure. Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) is one such foundational technology, enabling next-generation wireless networks to function as pervasive radar systems for enhanced situational awareness.

The joint demonstration highlights how ISAC can leverage communication signals to detect and track objects in the surrounding environment, such as moving vehicles on city roads and drones in strategic areas, without requiring dedicated sensing infrastructure. By combining connectivity, sensing, and AI-driven analytics, ISAC has the potential to create more adaptive, context-aware, and efficient digital infrastructure.”

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5G Base Stations and Qualcomm Chipsets Power Joint Demonstration

The demonstration brings together Tejas Networks’ 5G base station and Qualcomm Technologies’ Radio Unit (RU) and Distributed Unit (DU) chipsets, supported by low-power compute and AI inference capabilities. By enabling connectivity and sensing on a common infrastructure foundation, it illustrates how existing 5G networks can evolve to support applications such as drone and vehicle tracking, traffic management and critical-infrastructure monitoring. It also provides a tangible step towards the AI-native architecture envisioned for 6G.