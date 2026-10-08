IMC 2026: Scindia Reviews Airtel’s Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure at Airtel Booth

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Airtel Arena at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, where Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal briefed him on Airtel’s efforts to build a future-ready digital ecosystem spanning cloud, data centres and cybersecurity.

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Airtel Cloud Showcases Sovereign Digital Infrastructure

Airtel showcased its cloud capabilities, including sovereign infrastructure and multi-availability zones designed to help Indian enterprises enhance resilience, meet data-residency requirements and keep mission-critical workloads operational. The company also highlighted how Airtel Cloud can enable faster modernisation while retaining sovereign control of critical data within India, potentially reducing costs and supporting secure digital growth. The Minister was also showcased Airtel Cloud’s scale of expansion that consolidates connectivity, cloud and data center services on a sovereign Indian stack.

Nxtra Puts Sustainability at the Core of Data Centres

Mittal also outlined the capabilities of Nxtra, Airtel’s data-centre business, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. He highlighted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across Nxtra’s facilities to optimise energy consumption, positioning sustainability as a key consideration across the design, construction and operation of its data centres.

AI-Powered iSOC Strengthens Enterprise Cybersecurity

The minister was also briefed on Airtel’s AI-powered iSOC cybersecurity platform, which is deployed for customers including Indian Railways and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). In response to Scindia’s queries on the threats the platform can counter, Mittal detailed how Airtel’s iSOC is backed by impeccable five layers of security protection along with proactive, 24×7 managed defence and automated response, that detects and neutralises threats before they impact core systems, strengthening resilience at the edge. He also detailed how Airtel is collaborating with Govt of India and other large partners to deploy this for other enterprises.