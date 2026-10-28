Apple MacBook Pro M6 Pre-Orders Open in India: Price, Offers

The Apple MacBook Pro M6 goes on pre-order in India starting at Rs 2,39,900, featuring the new TSMC 2nm-based M6 chipset, a new OLED panel, and the Apple N1 wireless connectivity chipset with upgraded features. Apple hasn’t made M6 Pro and M6 Max variants but kept the hierarchy: M6 at the base, then the upper tier with the M5 Pro and M5 Max. The base tier has the M6 chipset; the upper tier with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets offers more CPU and GPU cores at a higher price. If you are looking to upgrade to a new Apple MacBook Pro for 2026, we have the complete India price details.

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Key Highlights The 14-inch MacBook Pro features a 12-core CPU, dual 16-core Neural Engines, and up to 32 GB of configurable unified memory.

Buyers can upgrade to a Nano-Texture finish, up to 4TB of storage, and a 96W charger for additional costs.

The MacBook Pro M6 starts at Rs 2,39,900, while the fully configured 32GB RAM model with Nano-Texture finish costs Rs 3,05,900 before storage upgrades.

Also Read: Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units

Apple MacBook M6 Pro Goes on Pre-Order in India – Here are the Specs and Features

The new MacBook Pro M6 is available only in the 14-inch display variant, while the 16-inch variant uses the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets.

Display

The new Apple MacBook Pro M5 features a Liquid Retina XDR Display with 3024×1964 resolution, supports 1600 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. You can also add a Nano-Texture finish for an extra Rs 18,000.