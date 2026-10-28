Apple MacBook Pro M6 Pre-Orders Open in India: Price, Offers

Highlights
- Apple MacBook Pro M6 pre-orders are already live. Apple confirmed the new M6 MacBook Pro will go on sale on November 6, 2026, ahead of Diwali in India.
- The laptop features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 120Hz ProMotion, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, and Space Black or Silver colour options.
- Apple claims 24 hours of video streaming and 16 hours of wireless web browsing from its 72.4Wh battery.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
The Apple MacBook Pro M6 goes on pre-order in India starting at Rs 2,39,900, featuring the new TSMC 2nm-based M6 chipset, a new OLED panel, and the Apple N1 wireless connectivity chipset with upgraded features. Apple hasn’t made M6 Pro and M6 Max variants but kept the hierarchy: M6 at the base, then the upper tier with the M5 Pro and M5 Max. The base tier has the M6 chipset; the upper tier with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets offers more CPU and GPU cores at a higher price. If you are looking to upgrade to a new Apple MacBook Pro for 2026, we have the complete India price details.
Key Highlights
- The 14-inch MacBook Pro features a 12-core CPU, dual 16-core Neural Engines, and up to 32 GB of configurable unified memory.
- Buyers can upgrade to a Nano-Texture finish, up to 4TB of storage, and a 96W charger for additional costs.
- The MacBook Pro M6 starts at Rs 2,39,900, while the fully configured 32GB RAM model with Nano-Texture finish costs Rs 3,05,900 before storage upgrades.
Also Read: Apple Limits iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Purchases to 2 Units
Apple MacBook M6 Pro Goes on Pre-Order in India – Here are the Specs and Features
The new MacBook Pro M6 is available only in the 14-inch display variant, while the 16-inch variant uses the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets.
Display
The new Apple MacBook Pro M5 features a Liquid Retina XDR Display with 3024×1964 resolution, supports 1600 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. You can also add a Nano-Texture finish for an extra Rs 18,000.