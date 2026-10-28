Apple New Beats 360 Come with Better ANC than Beats Studio Pro

Apple has launched the Beats 360 in India. The company is currently offering it via the official online store of Apple and the offline retail stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Pune. The Beats 360 are said to come with almost twice as better active noise cancellation (ANC) than the Beats Studio Pro. The Beats 360 are premium headphones which come with interchangeable cushion options for both earcups and headband. There is also an option for the customers to purchase colour matched performance knit cushions and extra cushion kits in multiple colours and materials.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Apple said that the Beats 360 ANC comes with up to 1.75x more total noise cancellation than Beats Studio Pro. Let us take a look at the price of the Beat 360 in India.

Beats 360 Price in India

Beats 360 are priced at Rs 42,900 in India, and is available in four colours including Sky, Cloud, Black, and Pink. You can also purchase Apple Care+ for these headphones at Rs 3,390 only. There are up to two years of unlimited repairs for accidental damange protection and additional tech support with the Care+ subscription.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Beats 360 Specifications in India

Beats 360 are claimed to deliver exceptional call quality powered by an advanced AI trained algorithm and a three-mic beam-forming system that filters out background noises. This is Apple’s first ever sweat and water resistant over-ear headphone, with an IPX4 rating to ensure it’s built to go everywhere you do. With ANC on, the Beats 360 can still deliver up to 32 hours of battery life. With Fast Fuel, a quick 5 minute charge gives up to 1 hour of playback.