Jio Platforms, which houses India’s leading telecom operator Reliance Jio, will continue to focus on affordability while delivering high-quality services, its Managing Director and Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said on Thursday.

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Jio Reaffirms Focus on Affordable, Quality Services

“Jio has always stood for being the most affordable player in the market and giving the highest quality of services value for money, and we’ll always stand for that,” Akash Ambani said on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress 2026.

His remarks come amid a recent revision of postpaid mobile tariffs by Bharti Airtel. The telecom operator has raised postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 across plans, while introducing a revamped portfolio that includes one free international roaming trip every year.

The new plans took effect on October 8, 2026, with existing postpaid subscribers set to be migrated to the nearest higher plan within a month. The revised tariffs represent an effective Rs 50 increase over existing postpaid plans, with the hike ranging between 3-11 per cent.

Jio Is Moving Beyond Being a Technology Consumer

Speaking about Jio’s business and technology strategy, Ambani said that the company has ensured that it does not remain only buyers of technology but also creators of technologies.

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Company Showcases Indigenous Satellite Stack at IMC 2026

“Today, what we’ve showcased at IMC (India Mobile Congress) is our own satellite stack – a whole data, end-to-end stack which enables 5G product use and also additional services that we’ll be able to launch because of that. We will keep on driving to become an end-to-end technology player and creator and enable that so we can scale really, really beneficially,” Akash Ambani said.